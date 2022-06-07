iDrop Launches Same-Day Delivery Service in South Florida for Home Improvement Products

iDrop makes shopping for home project needs simpler by getting customers the items they need fast, so that they can get more done in less time

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iDrop , an on-demand home improvement delivery service, today announced the launch of its same-day delivery app that enables DIYers and professional contractors to get small to medium sized products and materials delivered right to their door in as soon as two hours. The app allows users to access real-time accurate inventory of their closest local Lowe's store across 16 locations in South Florida and place an order to have their desired product(s) delivered quickly, so they can focus on completing the project.

iDrop was created by a team of professional construction and technology professionals who saw a void in the home improvement industry and sought to create a reliable delivery service to serve the needs of customers working on projects at home. Headquartered at the Groundswell start-up community in Melbourne, FL, iDrop is expanding its services to South Florida to address the convenience economy's gap and is looking to grow its customer and dropper support team in the city's emerging technology ecosystem. To date, iDrop has raised $900,000 through a pre-seed round.

"At iDrop, we believe that home improvement projects should be completed seamlessly and efficiently. There is nothing more frustrating than forgetting or miscalculating materials like screws, pipes and small tools, and then having to put everything on hold to go pick up one more item," said Josh Wetherington, co-founder and CEO at iDrop. "That's why we created an app that can get you the materials you need as soon as possible and without interruption."

iDrop's access to direct inventory of home improvement stores across South Florida allows users to search for materials with the most up-to-date status on inventory and guarantees fast and frictionless delivery services so DIYers and professionals can get more done in less time. With 150+ hyper-local gig-economy drivers across South Florida, iDrop's competitive vetting process ensures users can experience the utmost customer service quality. Once ordered, a local iDrop driver, dubbed a "Dropper," will pick up the order and bring it to the user's home within a two-hour timeframe.

For more information about iDrop, please visit idropmaterials.com . Download the iDrop app by visiting the App Store or Google Play on your mobile device.

About iDrop

