SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chile-based inbound growth consultancy IDS Agency proudly announces it has reached a new milestone in its regional expansion after winning HubSpot's2018 Partner of Year award for the LATAM Region.

This new recognition comes only three months after becoming HubSpot's first Diamond-tiered-partner agency in the LATAM region and firmly positions IDS among the top one percent of HubSpot's more than 4,000 partner agencies worldwide.

Chile's IDS Agency Wins HubSpot's Partner of the Year Award for LATAM: Chile-based inbound growth consultancy IDS Agency proudly announces it has reached a new milestone in its regional expansion after winning HubSpot's 2018 Partner of Year award for LATAM Region

"Being named HubSpot Partner of the Year is a result of a journey started four years ago. Our determination is to make an impact, challenge the status quo and become the top HubSpot agency in Latin America," says IDS CEO and founding partner Ismail Aly. "This is just the rehearsal. Our goal in 2019 is to expand both our services and our team globally and become the top HubSpot agency."

For clients and businesses looking to create a sustainable competitive advantage in today's fluid business landscape – which mounts pressure on all companies to change in order to grow, this new award means working with the LATAM leading provider of inbound marketing, sales and client success services in Latin America.

Ranya Barakat, IDS COO and co-founder, says, "I am humbled to receive this award as it's a gentle reminder that hard work pays off and also raises the bar. I am additionally thrilled to put Chile on the map in the HubSpot ecosystem as the best in LATAM, as my way to give back to a wonderful country that has opened its doors to us. Thank you to our team for stretching, our clients for believing in us and HubSpot for being awesome partners. Now it's back to work."

HubSpot awards its Partner of the Year prize to partner agencies that consistently deliver world-class inbound growth services using its marketing, sales and service automation platform and tools, as well as a demonstrated track record - both in sales and client results – of excellence using the inbound system.

"Working at IDS has definitely been an intensive personal and professional growth journey for me," says IDS Content Strategy Director Renzo Dasso. "I joined the team two years ago right after a major reshuffling. In this short time, payroll has grown seven times and our client base has increased four times.

"I am not only grateful to work with Ismail and Ranya, who came from Egypt to Chile and built a successful business from literally nothing – with no networks and not knowing any Spanish, I am also incredibly excited to be part of a movement that's changing the way we do business, by solving for the customer – the way it always should have been. I'm looking forward to the future riding the inbound wave with IDS," he adds.

Based in Santiago, Chile, IDS is already expanding to other countries in LATAM. In addition to helping clients in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Costa Rica, the first in its regional growth plan, IDS applies agile methodologies, hybrid talents, advanced marketing and sales technologies, combined with inbound strategy, to boost performance and grow businesses throughout Latin America.

About IDS Agency

IDS Agency's mission is to help mid- and large-size clients grow at a lower cost, faster and more effectively by applying the inbound philosophy to align their growth drivers – marketing, sales and client success – and boost qualified lead generation through content marketing, automation software, inbound sales and growth-driven design.

IDS employs a highly strategic, business-driven approach – specializing in client intelligence, CAC/LTV and data-based decisions – to help clients reach their goals in ways that other agencies can't match.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is the world's leading inbound marketing and sales platform and works hand-in-hand with agency partners to grow their businesses through inbound software, services and support.

Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to help companies grow better. Today, over 10,000 customers in 65 countries use HubSpot's software, services and support to transform the way they attract, engage and delight customers. HubSpot's inbound marketing software, ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction by VentureBeat and G2Crowd, includes social media publishing and monitoring, blogging, SEO, website content management, email marketing, marketing automation, and reporting and analytics, all in one integrated platform. Signals, HubSpot's award-winning sales application, enables sales and service teams to have more effective conversations with leads, prospects and customers. HubSpot is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and has been recognized by Inc., Forbes and Deloitte as one of the world's fastest-growing companies. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Media Contact:

Ranya Barakat

Phone: +56942255557

Email: ranya@ids.agency

Related Images

ids-agency-wins-hubspots-partner.png

IDS Agency Wins HubSpot's Partner of the Year Award for LATAM

Chile's IDS Agency Wins HubSpot's Partner of the Year Award for LATAM: Chile-based inbound growth consultancy IDS Agency proudly announces it has reached a new milestone in its regional expansion after winning HubSpot's 2018 Partner of Year award for LATAM Region

ids-agency-wins-hubspots-partner.png

IDS Agency Wins HubSpot's Partner of the Year Award for LATAM

Chile-based inbound growth consultancy IDS Agency proudly announces it has reached a new milestone in its regional expansion, after winning HubSpot's 2018 Partner of Year award for LATAM Region

ids-agency-wins-hubspots-partner.jpg

IDS Agency Wins HubSpot's Partner of the Year Award for LATAM

Chile-based inbound growth consultancy IDS Agency proudly announces it has reached a new milestone in its regional expansion, after winning HubSpot's 2018 Partner of Year award for LATAM Region

Related Links

IDS Inbound Marketing Agency

HubSpot Impact Award

SOURCE IDS Agency

Related Links

https://www.ids.agency

