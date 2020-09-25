IDSolutions and Tryten Announce Expanded Telehealth Solutions to Support Hospital Virtual Care

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDSolutions (IDS), end-to-end telehealth solution provider, and Tryten, manufacturer of healthcare and education carts, announced they are expanding their joint solution offering in healthcare.

IDS first teamed up with Tryten in 2018 during the creation of MedSitter, their second-generation remote patient observation solution. MedSitter's hardware and patent-pending software applications are deployed on Tryten's Nova Tall medical carts.

IDSolutions, Inc.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to unfold, the two companies agreed to expand their combined offering to support additional telemedicine use cases: Virtual Visitations, Video Intercom, and Virtual Rounding . By incorporating Tryten's cart with IDS' hardware + software integration capabilities, the organizations are ensuring their customers obtain every ounce of value from their hardware investment.

"Given all the stressors that have been placed on our healthcare system in the last 8 months, it is critical to make solutions available that are not only safe, flexible and affordable, but are easy to implement, support and use," says Dr. Deb Jeffries, Global Director of Healthcare for Tryten. "Tryten is proud to be working with IDSolutions so that together we can deliver solutions that truly meet the needs of healthcare systems and help them provide safe care when and where it is needed."

"We recognize that the telehealth equipment healthcare organizations need for virtual care depend on the specialties they serve," says Nicholas Luthy, VP of Products at IDS. "Our purpose-built solutions are engineered to be simple, versatile, and clinical. Product offerings range from a lightweight frame with a tablet, to ergonomic carts that accommodate multiple medical grade accessories."

IDS and Tryten Telehealth Solutions Include:

1. Hardware + Software – Tryten carts are designed and pre-configured with the necessary equipment to run HIPAA compliant video conferencing software or MedSitter, IDS' cloud-based virtual patient observation solution.

2. Professional Services – a broad portfolio of value-added services is included from consulting, workflow design, engineering, project management, clinical education, and staff training.

3. Contactless Implementation – through the Rapid Response Implementation™ Program, carts arrive fully-assembled and roll-out ready.

4. 24/7/365 Support & Managed Services – IDS' Platinum Plus support plan provides technical assistance from the IDS Customer Care team including proactive network monitoring, advanced parts replacement, software maintenance & upgrades, and help desk services.

"Our team continues to go above and beyond to respond to the needs of our customers," says IDS Founder and President, Tracy Mills. "Partnering with Tryten to leverage their industry leading cart is an obvious choice. Tryten's versatile design is key to delivering solutions that provide our customers new ways to generate value with the same equipment."

"At Tryten, we are passionate about helping others. Extending the number of ways we can help enable better care and patient outcomes is top of mind. By working with IDSolutions, we are able to help bring high quality turn-key solutions to healthcare providers and ultimately more timely care to patients for better outcomes," says Tony Jansen, Founder and CEO of Tryten.

To learn more about how your organization can leverage IDS telehealth solutions in your COVID-19 response plan and beyond, please visit www.e-idsolutions.com or call 877.880.0022.

About IDSolutions

IDSolutions (IDS) has been engineering and innovating video communication solutions for 20 years. IDS has evolved and grown into a team who are passionate about maximizing user experiences across multiple industries and is committed to using the best of their entire AV catalog to help businesses and organizations connect, communicate, and thrive. Innovation makes the difference at IDS, especially with their telehealth offerings. MedSitter, IDS' state-of-the-art patient observation program exemplifies what is possible, and it's just the beginning.

About Tryten

Tryten provides mobile healthcare vehicle solutions for EHR access, Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), Tele-sitting, and Telehealth to improve the patient experience, population health, and reduce the cost of care. Tryten manufactures mobile carts that support video conferencing solutions provided by partners. For over 20 years, Tryten has offered safe solutions to enable value-based care when and where it is most needed.

