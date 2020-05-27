IDSolutions Launches MedSitter Rapid Response Virtual Implementation Program

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDSolutions (IDS) is pleased to announce the MedSitter Rapid Response Virtual Implementation Program; a program aimed at reducing unnecessary exposure with infectious patients by implementing virtual patient monitoring technology. With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, hospitals nationwide have begun using the program to provide remote communication with patients carrying the disease.

MedSitter

"Providers are experiencing a new challenge for most healthcare models," explained Nicholas Luthy, VP of Product. "As restricted visitor policies have become the norm within most hospitals, we are often asked if our telehealth solutions can be implemented remotely. The answer is emphatically YES!"

The Virtual Implementation Program allows healthcare facilities of all sizes to manage increased demand while keeping patients, employees, and technicians safe. The result is reduced risks associated with infectious disease exposure, decreased consumption of valuable PPE, and improved social engagement for patients.

Rapid Response Virtual Implementation

The program is designed to deliver a complete, pre-configured software + hardware solution, which is deployed remotely, without the need for onsite technicians. The virtual onboarding process includes:

Provisioning of cloud software, network assessments and telecom readiness

Shipment of fully assembled and configured MedSitter mobile carts

Immersive clinical training and education provided by experienced RNs

Post-launch tier 1 support from the IDS 24/7 Customer Care Center

Tracy Mills, CEO of IDSolutions, affirmed, "We are determined to use every ounce of our talent, resources, and partner relationships to help win the fight against COVID-19.

It is our goal to upgrade our country's remote and telehealth workforces by becoming an extension to care teams nationwide, and help get the economy back on track."

Organizations interested in learning about MedSitter, and the Rapid Response Virtual Implementation Program, are asked to contact IDSolutions for more information.

About MedSitter Web Edition

MedSitter is a two-way video/audio virtual patient observation and communication solution. It is designed for caregivers to monitor multiple patients in need of 1:1 observation. MedSitter has been instrumental in reducing fall rates, enhancing patient safety, and significantly lowering associated costs from adverse events. Learn more at www.medsitter.com.

About IDSolutions

IDSolutions (IDS) has been engineering and innovating multimedia communication solutions out of AV technology for 20 years. Over the years, IDSolutions has adapted and grown a team who are passionate about maximizing the audiovisual communication experiences across the healthcare, enterprise, education, and government industries. IDS is committed to using the best of the entire AV catalog to help businesses and organizations connect, communicate, and achieve their own unique brand of greatness. But innovation makes the difference at IDSolutions, especially with their telehealth offerings. MedSitter Web Edition, a state-of-the art patient observation program, is a prime example of what's possible, and it's just the beginning.

Contact

Kayla Slick

Manager, Marketing Communications

[email protected]

Related Images

medsitter.png

MedSitter

MedSitter

SOURCE IDSolutions, Inc.