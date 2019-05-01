IDT Announces Expansion of RF Beamforming Portfolio for Phased Array Applications

Joining the 5G beamformer IC family, this new Satcom portfolio continues IDT's investment and growth in the RF market and consolidates its position as a leading supplier of RF products in both the wireless infrastructure and growing data-on-the-move markets.

"Beamforming is at the heart of phased-array systems, enabling signals to be shaped and pointed at specific objects," said Duncan Pilgrim, vice president and general manager of IDT's RF division. "Our latest beamformer ICs have been designed to simplify the implementation of a phased array antenna and ease the thermal challenges associated with such multi array antenna panels by enabling a low power dissipation design. By minimizing RMS gain and phase error and offering exceptional gain and phase orthogonality, our customers will see a significant reduction – or possibly an elimination – of the typical calibration requirements."

The 8-channel F6101, F6102 and F6103 receivers and F6501, F6502 and F6503 transmitters have 6-bit phase resolution and more than 30 dB gain adjustment control with 0.25 dB resolution on each channel enabling, precise beam pointing and side-lobe level control, as well as arbitrary pattern shaping including deep nulling for interferer mitigation.

As with all of IDT's RF devices, the monolithic silicon-based beamformer ICs enable higher levels of integration to achieve lower solution costs without sacrificing RF performance, as well as improving manufacturing robustness. Sample parts and evaluation kits are available now to customers upon request. Visit idt.com/satcom for more details.

