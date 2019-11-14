IDT Expands RapidWave Portfolio for Customer Premise Equipment in Emerging Fixed Wireless Access Market

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), today announced its newest RapidWave product, the RWM6051, a millimeter wave (mmWave) modem for customer premise equipment (CPE) targeted for 5G fixed wireless networks. The RWM6051 comprehensive features deliver wireless broadband service providers an ultra-wideband spectrum of 14 GHz V-band from 57 to 71 GHz to simplify and accelerate network deployments.

The RapidWave products operate in the unlicensed spectrum, permitting any wireless carrier, wireless ISP, or cable operator to quickly deploy a mmWave fixed wireless network that supports unprecedented bandwidth. Deploying a high capacity, self-organized fixed wireless network utilizing 14 GHz of spectrum is now easier than ever with RWM6051's unique technologies, such as autonomous beamforming, multiple-carriers-in-channel, link adaption, and co-channel interference mitigation algorithms to simplify frequency and network planning in densely distributed networks.

"CCS Metnet 60G mmWave CPE leverages critical technology from IDT's RapidWave products to deliver multi-gigabit performance even in challenging high-interference environments," said Martin Harriman, executive chairman at CCS. "Our successful trials continue to show operators a lower deployment cost model with fiber-like speeds for 4G LTE and 5G small cell backhaul, enterprise and residential Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), smart city, Wi-Fi and CCTV backhaul applications."

"The combined chipset solution with Sivers IMA TRX-BF01 transceiver RFIC and IDT's RapidWave products delivers state-of-the-art performance and is the only 60 GHz solution covering the entire 14 GHz band targeted for license-free 5G infrastructure applications," said Anders Storm, group CEO at Sivers IMA. "The award winning TRX-BF01 leads all RF solutions with full V-band support, including the upper two channels (66 to 71 GHz), enabling opportunities for viable links beyond 1km range."

"Fujikura's mmWave communication module incorporates the IDT RWM6051 as the perfect complement to Fujikura's advanced antenna technologies," said Kenji Nishide, managing executive officer at Fujikura. "The module showcases a compact footprint while delivering critical features, such as autonomous link beamforming and adaption, 30 station user support with enhanced scheduling algorithms, and sub-channelization for fiber extension and last mile applications."

"The RWM6051 is a cost-optimized single modem CPE solution derived from the RWM6050 dual baseband modem already deployed in access and backhaul equipment," said Ronald Jew, senior director and general manager of the PCIe and Standard Products group at IDT. "The combined dual and single modem solution builds an FWA portfolio for OEMs and operators to easily accelerate delivery of affordable multi-gigabit services in compact form factors."

The RWM6051 and RWM6050 mmWave baseband modems are in production and available today. Visit www.idt.com/rapidwave to learn more and request samples and demonstration platforms, or contact your local IDT sales representative.

