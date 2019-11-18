IDT Gas Sensor Gives JAEWONCNC's In-Car Air Purifier a Sense of Smell

The IROAD iair is in production and shipping to consumers in South Korea, Japan and India. A USB cable connected to a vehicle's 12V accessory socket provides the power and its compact size allows for convenient placement anywhere in the vehicle cabin. The device can also be used to monitor and improve the air quality in other environments, such as buildings and the home.

"We created our IROAD iair air purifier to ensure that people can enjoy the substantial health and comfort benefits of clean, odor-free air in their cars – small, tightly enclosed environments where air quality is a major concern," said Kim Byoung-gyu, chief technology officer at JAEWONCNC. "We selected IDT's ZMOD4410 gas sensor for its best-in-class sensitivity and its ease of integration, allowing us to get the IROAD iair to market quickly without sacrificing quality or performance."

"JAEWONCNC's innovative IROAD iair air purifier is an outstanding example of the growing number of sensor-based products that improve air quality in vehicles, homes, workplaces and other indoor environments," said Uwe Guenther, general manager of IDT's industrial group. "Our ZMOD4410 gas sensor is ideal for these and other indoor air quality applications, combining all the characteristics necessary for high volume production without compromising sensitivity or accuracy."

Complementing its exceptional stability and sensitivity, the ZMOD4410 is also small in size, has low power requirements and features precompiled firmware that allows it to be easily and quickly integrated into product designs.

The ZMOD4410 is based on proven metal oxide (MOx) material and each sensor is electrically and chemically tested to ensure consistency from lot to lot, an important advantage for manufacturers with long production runs. The ZMOD4410 devices are also highly resistant to siloxanes for superior reliability use in harsh applications.

