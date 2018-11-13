IDT Introduces New RF Amplifier with Superior Wide-Band and High Linearity Performance

"The new IDT F0424 amplifier offers gallium arsenide-like broadband performance with the integration and configuration advantages and consistent performance of silicon over temperature and process, giving our customers a 'best of both worlds' solution," said Duncan Pilgrim, vice president and general manager of IDT's RF division. "The F0424 continues our tradition of providing high-performance RF solutions that meet the most demanding requirements of the wireless infrastructure, military communication and industrial equipment markets."

The IDT® F0424 is an ideal solution for macro base stations, massive MIMO, repeaters, small cell and test equipment because it combines a flat gain across a wide spectrum with IDT's unique Zero Distortion technology, which dramatically reduces intermodulation distortion and significantly improves a receiver's signal-to-noise performance.

The F4024 is available now in a 2 x 2 mm 8-DFN package. Read IDT's latest blog to learn more about the versatile, high-performance F4024 and visit idt.com/RF for more information on IDT's complete portfolio of innovative RF products and to request samples and evaluation kits.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at idt.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© 2018, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

