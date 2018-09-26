IDT Leads the Charge in the Automotive Market with Industry First In-vehicle Wireless Charging Customer Reference Board

The reference board is based on the IDT® P9261 AEC-Q100 chipset combined with the WPC qualified MP-A13 3-coil transmitter type for added placement forgiveness. Of chief importance to manufacturers, the CRB has been carefully designed to minimize system EMI and includes filtering to successfully pass CISPR-25 EMI requirements. The reference design is supported by an intuitive Graphical User Interface (GUI) that allows customers to tune parameters such as: Foreign Object Detection (FOD), protection limits and timing – resulting in a low-touch, rapid time-to-market experience.

"IDT believes that the Automotive CRB will fuel the growth of in-car device wireless charging by providing equipment makers with a faster, painless, low-risk path to adoption," said Laurence McGarry, marketing director of IDT's Wireless Power Division. "In laboratory tests, we measure more than 5% improvement in efficiency compared to more complex competitive solutions while meeting the tough EMI specifications for automotive designs."

The P9261 AEC-Q100 qualified transmitter IC uniquely combines high-voltage integration, including current sensing and MOSFET drivers, with a highly flexible M0 ARM® core-based solution to enable higher performance and smaller board space than competitive offerings. The P9261 is designed for multiple coils and supports charging of up to 15W. It comes in compact 7mm x 7mm 48-QFN and wettable flank packages (0.5 mm pitch). All the additional components on the CRD have been carefully selected as AEC-Q100 qualified to provide customers with selection choices.

IDT's automotive wireless charging P9261-C3-CRB development kits are available today. Visit idt.com/wirelesspower to learn more and request samples and development kits, or contact your local IDT sales representative.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at idt.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© 2018, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Krista Pavlakos

Director, Demand Creation & Communications

Phone: (408) 574-6640

Email: Krista.Pavlakos@idt.com

SOURCE Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.idt.com

