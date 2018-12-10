IDT Receives a 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

SAN JOSE, Calif.,, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI), today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected IDT as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy, and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The awards also recognize providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

This year's 10th-annual awards recognize small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain.

"IDT is honored to receive this award," said Sailesh Chittipeddi, executive vice president of global operation and chief technology officer of IDT. "Sustainability is an important value to us, and something we have increasingly ingrained into our IDT culture. Our supply chain team has done a tremendous job establishing, measuring, and achieving the sustainability goals we set for ourselves this year, and I am extremely proud of their efforts and contributions.

"This year's award recipients place a critical emphasis on green initiatives within their companies and supply chains," says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Entries provide examples of innovative approaches and impressive metrics of sustainability programs."

"We congratulate this year's honorees for their commitment to sustainability and recognize their tremendous achievements," Yuva adds. "Our honorees serve as role models for supply chains globally to expand their reach and impact of green leadership."

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at idt.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

