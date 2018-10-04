IDT Releases FPGA-based Cloud AVC Encoder

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced the release of its latest live broadcast quality MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 IDT® video encoder running on Xilinx® VU9P FPGAs, the ideal solution for cloud video transcoding and OTT streaming.

The new codec solution, R11F, enables live transcoding of video in the widely-deployed AVC codec format at IDT's proven broadcast quality. The R11F leverages cloud economies and enables CAPEX and OPEX savings by using Xilinx VU9P FPGAs coupled with Intel® Xeon® processors. VU9P FPGA acceleration is available both in public clouds as well as on PCIe cards pluggable into commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. By offering a standard FFmpeg workflow API, IDT's R11F codec can be easily integrated into existing video applications and architectures with minimal adaptation.

IDT's efficient live video encoding architecture uses exhaustive 'no-shortcut' processing, normally associated only with ASIC compression solutions. It also includes superior software-programmable decision logic, traditionally associated only with CPU solutions, to deliver a hybrid solution with premium quality video as well as area and bandwidth efficient scalability.

"Our years of experience designing widely-deployed market-leading compression technology across various platforms such as ASICs, CPUs, FPGAs, and GPUs enables us to offer the best of each world when implementing our latest live compression algorithms on Xilinx FPGAs tightly coupled with Intel Xeon processors. Hybrid FPGA-CPU platforms supporting our architecture are offered by many cloud providers and hardware manufacturers," said FC Jeng, senior director of engineering for the video product line at IDT. "AVC is the universal codec of choice despite several next-generation codec initiatives, and will continue to dominate the video ecosystem for years to come. Our new R11F AVC encoder enables customers of all sizes to benefit from the latest AVC encoding technology supporting FPGA hardware acceleration. The R11F delivers density and quality to our customers, whether they are running just a few instances on a public cloud or building their own large data center for thousands of concurrent video sessions."

To support easy evaluations and development by customers, the R11F AVC encoder is available for evaluations on Amazon Web Services (AWS) EC2 public cloud, as well as on-premises servers. Contact videosales@idt.com for a free and immediate evaluation.

