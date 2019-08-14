IDTechEx Forecasts Advanced Wound Care Market to Exceed $22 Billion by 2030

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx, a market intelligence company focusing on emerging technologies, has released a new report titled "Advanced Wound Care Technologies 2020–2030". In the report, IDTechEx forecasts the market for advanced wound care technologies to exceed $22 billion by the year 2030.

The main driver for this growing market is the rising incidence of non-healings wounds, requiring advanced wound care technologies. Common non-healing wounds include diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), venous leg ulcers (VLU), and pressure ulcers (PU). The underlying cause of the increase in these types of wounds is the aging of the general population and the concurrent rise of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes – DFUs are formed as a result of diabetes, while VLUs and PUs are typically seen in the elderly due to weakening veins and valves in the lower leg and immobility. Overall, the United Nations forecasts that the world's elderly population will grow to 1.4 billion by the year 2030, while at the same time, the world's diabetic population has risen from 4.7% to 8.5% and is expected to rise to over 10% within the next 10 years.

Due to this increase in the number of patients requiring advanced wound care, and the increase in healthcare costs for these patients, healthcare providers and payers have started implementing technologies to remove inefficiencies from the wound care process. IDTechEx's report "Advanced Wound Care Technologies 2020–2030" reports on technologies, such as skin patches and smart textiles designed to detect and prevent the formation of PUs and DFUs, smartphone apps for efficient tracking of wound healing, and small ultraportable devices designed to speed up the wound healing process and keep patients out of the hospital.

Overall, the report covers technologies across the wound care space to identify opportunities in diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of chronic wounds. The report covers the topics and subtopics of:

Debridement

Dressings for autolytic debridement

Pressure management

Compression

Bacterial burden management

Therapeutic devices

Negative pressure wound therapy

Biological therapies

Extracellular matrix substitutes

Amniotic therapies

Wound monitoring and tracking devices

Electronic skin patches

Readers of this report by IDTechEx will gain a comprehensive view of the technologies that will change the field of advanced wound care. There is a pressing need for technologies to improve the advanced wound care process, whether in cost savings, patient outcome improvement or both. Technologies that prevent the formation of chronic wounds or decrease the risk of wound complications are particularly promising to the field. Through utilizing these new disruptive measures, a high patient quality of life can be maintained while saving the healthcare systems billions of dollars.

To find out more about Life Sciences research available from IDTechEx, visit www.IDTechEx.com/LifeSci or to connect with others on this topic, IDTechEx Events is hosting: Healthcare Sensor Innovations 2019 Conference on Sept. 25-26 2019 in Cambridge, U.K. Please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Cambridge.

IDTechEx guides strategic business decisions through its Research, Consultancy and Event products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information on IDTechEx Research and Consultancy contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Abineri

Marketing Assistant

press@IDTechEx.com

+44(0)1223 812300

Related Links

Further IDTechEx Research on Life Sciences

Healthcare Sensor Innovations 2019: Enabling point of care diagnostics and continuous monitoring

SOURCE IDTechEx