IDTechEx Launches Healthcare Sensor Innovations Conference in North America

Curated by IDTechEx analysts, the two-day conference will host over 30 speakers spanning the pharmaceutical, medical device, materials, and electronics industries. Speakers include Google, Medtronic Diabetes, GE Global Research and Maxim Integrated. The conference will also feature a tabletop exhibition of innovators in this space.

To find out more and to register for Healthcare Sensor Innovations USA 2020, please visit: www.healthcaresensorinnovations.com/usa.

Nadia Tsao, Senior Technology Analyst at IDTechEx reports, "Our inaugural event in Cambridge exceeded all expectations and showed that there is a need for innovative technologies in healthcare and an interest from electronics companies to meet that need. We have decided to take our event worldwide, and what better place than San Jose where technology meets healthcare. Technologies such as printed electronics are opening new doors for healthcare sensors that place patient comfort at the forefront. These devices will play a key role in addressing increasing demand and cost of healthcare due to aging populations and rising prevalence of chronic disease."

Attendees looking to learn more about continuous patient monitoring and point-of-care diagnostics are encouraged to join IDTechEx masterclasses held on 16th and 19th of March 2020. Our expert analysts will give attendees technical analysis, commercial understanding and market outlooks across key topic areas of wearables, biosensors, electronic skin patches, and flexible, printed and stretchable sensors.

To find out more and to register for Healthcare Sensor Innovations USA 2020, please visit: www.healthcaresensorinnovations.com/usa.

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Consultancy and Events services, helping you profit from emerging technologies. Find out more at www.IDTechEx.com.

Contact IDTechEx

Cath Davies

Event Manager

c.davies@idtechex.com

+44-(0)1223-812-300

Thomas Sullivan

Sales Executive – Wearable, Sensors

t.sullivan@IDTechEx.com

+1-617-202-9198

Leandri Wilke

Sales Director – Printed Electronics, Graphene

l.wilke@IDTechEx.com

+44-(0)1223-810-297

SOURCE IDTechEx

Related Links

https://www.idtechex.com

