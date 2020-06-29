IDTechEx Research: Conductive Inks - Finding the Right Segment in a Diverse $2.3B Market

IDTechEx Research has been analysing the markets for conductive inks for nearly a decade. In this time, nearly all of the key suppliers and users have been interviewed, analysts have visited or lectured tens of events worldwide, and have performed many projects, helping companies find applications and customers, acquire technologies, or make other investment decisions.

The results of the research from IDTechEx are represented in the comprehensive report, "Conductive Ink Markets 2020-2030: Forecasts, Technologies, Players". This report offers many self-contained chapters, each focusing on the technology and market analysis of a given existing or emerging application. It is designed to help the market players make sense of emerging and existing applications, finding the right future growth segments.

In particular, the following markets/trends are of interesting:

5G: The trend towards sub-6GHz 5G is enabling a transition of the power amplifier technology from Si LDMOS to GaN. This transition has thrown the market doors open to new die attach technologies, making this an interesting time for sintered paste die attach materials including pressure-less ones. In addition, filtering requirements in mmWave 5G will change, driving a transition in the technology of choice as performance requirements will be beyond incumbent solutions. Multi-layer LTCC based solutions are a promising option. The success will in turn create a market for conductive pastes.

There are many other exciting markets. Even the huge silicon PV market contained surprising new opportunities- e.g., advanced activity on inkjet printed high-performance silicon PVs. To learn more about the conductive ink market please visit "Conductive Ink Markets 2020-2030: Forecasts, Technologies, Players". This is unrivalled in its depth and breadth. The report covers numerous existing and emerging applications. For nearly every application covered, it describes the market dynamics, assesses the drivers, identifies key technologies, highlights key prototypes and products, mentions vital players, reviews addressable markets, and offers market sizing and projection.

For more information on this report, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Ink or for the full portfolio of research available from IDTechEx please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research.

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Consultancy and Event products, helping you profit from emerging technologies.

