IDTechEx Research: Off Road Electric Vehicles Prosper While On-Road Hits Trouble

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The on-road electric vehicle industry knows it is headed for a vicious fight to the death as the biggest category, private cars, collapses due to people moving to cities and nothing compensates for saturation of the Chinese electric bus market. In contrast, off-road EVs will be prosperous growth markets. In particular, dwarfing forklifts, the construction, agriculture and mining "CAM" vehicles are one business now. The new 163 page IDTechEx Research report, "Electric Vehicles in Construction, Agriculture and Mining 2019-2029" explains how these industries all employ mobile robots, drones and other new hybrid and pure electric vehicles. Understand why only 15% of CAM vehicles sold today are EVs but it will be the majority sold in 2029. Indeed, CAM vehicle profitability will remain superior, particularly for the innovators – some of the giants plus a host of new entrants.

In ten years, the best-selling EVs in numbers will be robot weeders not bikes. The most expensive EVs, with excellent profit margins, will be monster autonomous load haul-dump-machines in mines. Think multi-millions of dollars each. Learn how massive zero emission electricity for all those vehicles and indeed for total construction, agriculture and mining operations will increasingly be produced off-grid, where it is needed on site. Understand what new technology will achieve this.

The CAM vehicle business will grow more than six-fold in value by 2029. Which manufacturers are innovating at a frenetic pace while some of the giants are sleeping through the future? Which technologies win? Which sectors go straight to pure electric and which need the hybrid interim stage? With even 300kW mining trucks working well as pure electric what is the place for fuel cells? It is all in the unique new IDTechEx report, "Electric Vehicles in Construction, Agriculture and Mining 2019-2029." The detail is there: it based on new interviews, conference attendance and intensive travel by multi-lingual PhD level IDTechEx analysts.19 CAM vehicle categories are forecasted in number, unit price and value market 2019-2029 and over 30 drill down reports are available that go even further into subsets of this report.

The Executive Summary and Conclusions is sufficient in itself for those in a hurry. Densely packed new infograms and graphs explain the many forces leading to electrification, the major players and timelines. Full forecasts and pie charts of market share are here with patent trends. See pictures of the construction site, farm and mine of the future including the new ocean floor mining. Grasp the technical progress to electric drive and autonomy. Technology is carefully explained and predicted from the old "electric drive" to full hybrid, pure electric and all the subdivisions. Which companies span all three CAM sectors? See appraisal of leaders including the top five in agriculture, the biggest sector.

The Introduction describes a real mine going all electric for the first time, issues driving the changes in agriculture, the emissions issues and the demographics driving robotics introduction and the new ultra precision agriculture. See many examples of CAM EVs and how Brexit is driving the British to robot farming, all with many examples and statistics. Powertrain trends end this chapter.

Chapter 3 Construction considers 22 EVs from 18 manufacturers and the background statistics. Chapter 4 Agriculture has detailed comparison charts of maturity of many activities and market readiness and technology progression then zooming in on 10 suppliers and their vehicles. Chapter 5 Mining addresses the many participants, vehicle technologies, market maturity and deployment here. It follows with ten manufacturers and their products.

Chapter 6 on key enabling technologies is also penetrating, going beyond battery appraisal and profiles of three CAM vehicle battery suppliers to why supercapacitors are particularly popular in CAM vehicles. Grasp the increasing importance of power electronics, multi-functional hybrid powertrains and motors with three significant CAM motor manufacturers profiled. There are more illustrations than pages in this report, with most of them new and revealing. IDTechEx report, "Electric Vehicles in Construction, Agriculture and Mining 2019-2029" is the only comprehensive, up-to-date report full of new statistics and new insights about this rapidly growing industry: it is facts-based analysis.

