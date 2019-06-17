IDT's Web-Based Jitter Measurement Utility Gives Product Designers Critical Timing Test Results in Minutes

"The need for higher timing performance is being driven by the introduction of new technologies such as 5G, mmWave, and 56G PAM-4. The Jitter Measurement Utility enables designers to meet the stringent jitter and phase noise requirements of these applications without setting foot in a lab – they remotely take advantage of ours," said Bobby Matinpour, vice president and general manager of Renesas' Timing Products Division. "Our Jitter Measurement Utility is the latest example of our commitment to ensuring product designers can maximize the performance of their systems with our timing solutions, and it complements our Timing Commander software."

To use the Jitter Measurement Utility, designers must first create a custom device configuration file with IDT's Timing Commander™ program then upload the file to the Jitter Measurement Utility page on the IDT website to initiate automated measurement of an evaluation board with the supported device in IDT's Timing lab. Results are typically available in five minutes or less and complete performance reports are sent via email.

The Jitter Measurement Utility currently supports most of IDT's programmable timing products, including the VersaClock®, PhiClock™, ProXO™ and UFT™ families. Find more information at idt.com/jittermeasurement.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

