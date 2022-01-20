TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX Digital Assets, an affiliate of IDX Advisors which subadvises the IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin mutual fund (BTIDX), announced today it has launched a node for Pocket Network Inc. as part of a growing investment into the blockchain infrastructure space. Pocket Network is a Tampa-based Web3 developer that builds applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale, enabling seamless interactions between blockchains and applications.

IDX Digital Assets IDX Digital Assets Launches Pocket Network Nodes as Part of Strategic Blockchain Infrastructure Initiative

Chief Investment Officer of IDX, Ben McMillan, said "While our core focus remains providing risk-managed asset management services for digital assets, such as BTIDX, we have continued to expand our capabilities in blockchain development, 'DeFi as a Service' and blockchain infrastructure plays. Pocket Network is an extremely promising project that's at the forefront of the Web3 revolution and we're thrilled to be managing nodes for this critical piece of the multi-chain future. We're very excited to be working with Michael and his team especially since they are right across the bay from our St. Petersburg office."

Cofounder and CEO of Pocket Network, Michael P O'Rourke, said "We're thrilled to be expanding our network of node partners particularly with groups like IDX that have expertise and capabilities across the blockchain ecosystem."

About IDX

IDX is an SEC regulated Asset manager with $600M AUM/AUA and subadvises the IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Fund (BTDIX) as well as the IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Trust, the IDX Risk-Managed Ethereum Trust and the IDX Risk-Weighted DeFi Trust.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications, is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain enabled applications into the "pocket" of every mainstream consumer.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Please call (800) 403-4349 for product and fund prospectuses that contain this and other information. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor, or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor's objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors.

Contact:

Drew Acocella

(800) 403-4349

[email protected]

SOURCE IDX Digital Assets