IDX: Industry-Leading Identity Protection and Privacy Company ID Experts Announces New Corporate Identity

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ID Experts announced that it is renaming the company to IDX. This new corporate identity is the next step in the pursuit of the organization's mission to make the digital world a safer place through industry-leading data privacy and identity protection products.

Since its founding in 2003, IDX has served as a pioneer in the identity theft protection arena, quickly becoming the largest provider of data breach response services in the United States. But over time, IDX has evolved into a technology company expanding its solutions to incorporate capabilities that address consumer privacy risks more broadly. As privacy and identity threats have evolved, ID Experts has evolved with them providing innovative, proactive technologies, and feels the new IDX identity captures this transformation of the company.

"We've protected consumers from threats to their identity and privacy for well over a decade – it's time for our company's name to fully encompass the range of our product and service offerings to both corporations and individuals alike," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX. "Our goal was simple – to help individuals take back control of their privacy using the most advanced consumer privacy platform in our industry – and we have achieved that goal. In the future, we look forward to building on the solid technical foundation of our new platform to further expand our privacy protection offerings to our customers and partners."

At a time when roughly six in ten Americans believe it is not possible to go through a day in life without having their personal data collected, IDX has grown into the trusted expert to protect the privacy and identities of over 40 million Americans who are affected each year by today's digital threats. The organization's foundation of exceptional service to its members and clients, many of which are Fortune 500 organizations and large, government agencies, will continue as the company repositions its brand to more comprehensively reflect its mission to make the digital world a safer place for everyone.

"With tech giants and social media platforms tracking individuals' every like, interest and click, consumers need an easy-to-use solution to safeguard their privacy," commented Doug Pollack, chief marketing officer of IDX. "With our recently upgraded consumer privacy platform, IDX has the potential to become the leader in the emerging market for consumer privacy technologies."

IDX's flagship identity protection product IDX Identity, formerly named MyIDCare, offers credit monitoring and credit lock capabilities, and scans social media for fraudulent activity and the dark web for compromised information, as well as providing $1 million in identity theft reimbursement insurance and fully-managed identity recovery services. Updates on additional privacy offerings will be coming soon.

