IDX™ Launches IDX Privacy App to Google Play Store and Apple App Store

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX, an industry-leading consumer data privacy and identity protection provider, recently announced the launch of their flagship product, IDX Privacy, and is now excited to unveil the mobile app versions for Android and iOS devices. Built to enable consumers to take back control of their digital privacy, this app will now help people address their growing privacy risks across mobile, tablet and computer devices.

"One of the biggest obstacles we all face when it comes to managing our digital privacy is the lack of consistent functionality across platforms and devices," said Christopher Semke, senior manager of product management at IDX. "This complexity has limited the right to privacy to a small set of experts. IDX Privacy was designed for the rest of us to be a highly available platform that offers simple-to-understand features that work consistently within the broad scope of our digital lives, and across devices. Bringing IDX Privacy to the Android and Apple ecosystems is the next step in achieving this vision."

The IDX Privacy app will provide consumers with easy access to guard their online privacy and avoid digital threats. Over time, the app will also include all of the IDX Privacy product offerings such as IDX Privacy Score, Tracking Blocker, ForgetMe and Safe Wi-Fi, which allows users to browse a safe, secure web.

"The IDX Privacy app enables users to protect their digital privacy across all devices and continue to empower them to take control of their privacy. As digital threats continue to grow, we are happy to introduce a solution that will help users safeguard their privacy across all their devices," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX Privacy.

To download IDX Privacy's new free app, visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The IDX Privacy platform is also currently available for new users for 30 days free and then at a discounted price of $7.95 per month or $49.95 per year.

About IDX

IDX is the only consumer privacy company built for agility in the digital age. Thousands of organizations trust their privacy platform to empower consumers to take back control of their privacy with their identity and privacy protection products. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by government and enterprise customers, as well as employee benefits and strategic partners, to protect more than 40 million consumers.

SOURCE IDX