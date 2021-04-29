IDX Post Breach Care Awarded Gold Stevie® Award in Business-to-Business Service Category for 2021 American Business Awards®

PORTLAND, Ore., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX, the leading privacy platform and data breach response provider, announced its recognition in the prestigious American Business Awards®. IDX Post Breach Care was awarded a Gold Stevie® Award in the business-to-business service category. IDX Privacy was awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Valuable Product category, and IDX as a whole was awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards® are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. The awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.

"I'm proud of IDX for the recognition of our achievements by the American Business Awards® and the validation that transcends all aspects of the organization – product, service, and our company as a whole," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX. "The daily work that goes on quietly behind the scenes to serve our clients in addressing their data breach response risks often goes unnoticed, so we're excited that this recognition helps broadcast the work we're doing to help consumers."

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie® Award winners.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards® are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

To view a full list of 2021 Stevie winners, visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About IDX:

IDX is the only privacy company built for agility in the digital age. Thousands of organizations trust our privacy platform to empower consumers to take back control of their privacy with their identity and privacy protection products. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by government and enterprise customers, as well as employee benefits and strategic partners, to protect more than 40 million consumers.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

SOURCE IDX