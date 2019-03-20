IEB Network in the Spotlight - a New General Contractor for Luxury Furniture and Design in Residential, Retail and Hospitality Sectors

VENICE, Italy, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian excellent craftsmanship trailblazers join to create tailor-made luxury furniture solutions for the top international markets. This is the mission of the new IEB (Italian Exclusive Bespoke) network, a new general contractor for excellent luxury furniture and design, made up of five Italian masters, all based in the Veneto region, ready to come in the spotlight of the world's architecture and design sectors, with its debut scheduled for 7-8 and 14-15 April during a classy event for professionals.

"Our goal is to promote our network in global markets," IEB spokesman Loris Corrò says, "by offering innovative and exclusive custom-designed solutions, in order to create interiors with unique pieces."

The first event organized by the new general contractor is a Salone del design in Veneto scheduled from 7 to 8 April and from 14 to 15 April in IEB's Luxury Suite in Marghera (Venice), where top designers and architects from all over the world have been invited to enjoy a full-immersion in Italian creativity. "During this event, the spokesman adds, "industry insiders and opinion leaders will live a unique experience, exploring the new concepts created by this partnership of excellence, and discovering the amazing city of Venice." The Luxury Suite will remain open for the whole of 2019, for any professional who shall want to visit it by prior appointment.

The five partners of the cluster are: Patrizia Volpato, a company that is capable of creating refined collections of lamps referring to the elegance typical of the Venetian culture and history; Arredambienti, specializing in the production of furniture for private homes, mega yachts and cruise ships; Studio 4, an Italian high-quality workshop for natural stone, where art, tradition, and technology make dreams come true; Essenze Lab, a new cutting-edge company devoting itself to the research for seductive beauty applied to wooden floors; MCS by Silma, an excellent high-tech hub founded in 2006 by some experts within the field of technology.

