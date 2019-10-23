IEC Welcomes Southwire as a Platinum Industry Partner

"We look forward to working with IEC members to highlight our innovative solutions to address the skilled trade shortage and to enhance job site safety," said Bill Fowler CSI-CDT, Training Manager, Southwire Solutions University. "It is an honor to be an IEC Platinum Partner, and we are excited to contribute to the training of electricians at all levels."

"I am pleased to strengthen the relationship between IEC and Southwire," said Spenser Villwock, IEC CEO. "I look forward to growing their engagement with our members across the country." The partnership is slated to begin in January and gives IEC members access to innovative products and tools to aid in keeping the jobsite safe.

IEC and the IEC Foundation will share Southwire's 12 For Life® program as a case-study for community service and groundbreaking workforce development. 12 For Life serves the local community by providing opportunity, education and employment for at-risk youth, emphasizing that education opens doors to success. The 12 for Life program combines traditional classroom instruction with jobs inside a modified manufacturing environment. Students earn wages for their work and, most importantly, learn skills they will need after graduation.

About IEC

IEC National is a nonprofit trade association federation with 51 educational campuses and affiliate IEC local chapters across the country. IEC represents over 3,300-member businesses throughout the United States and educates nearly 13,000 electricians and systems professionals each year through world-class training programs. IEC contractor member companies are responsible for over $8.5B in gross revenue annually and are composed of some of the premier firms in the industry.

SOURCE Independent Electrical Contractors