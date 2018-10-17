IEEE and Lockheed Martin to Sign Corporate Partnership Agreement

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity, and Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace company, have signed an agreement to work together under the IEEE Corporate Partnership Program.

(PRNewsfoto/IEEE)

As an IEEE Corporate Partner, Lockheed Martin will leverage the benefits of IEEE's global reach, technical expertise, authoritative technical information, and membership opportunities in support of its business focus areas. IEEE and Lockheed Martin will collaborate on identifying opportunities to develop new and expanded plans and programs.

"IEEE is delighted to enter into this agreement with a technology-driven organization like Lockheed Martin. Lockheed Martin and IEEE share a commitment to advancing the state of the art in the fields of aerospace, artificial intelligence, space and security," said Stephen Welby, IEEE Executive Director, and Chief Operating Officer.

"Lockheed Martin looks forward to partnering with IEEE on advancing the development of our technical workforce at this pivotal time of rapid technological change and digital transformation," said Lockheed Martin Chief Technology Officer Keoki Jackson. "Lockheed Martin shares IEEE's commitment to advancing critical new technology, and we're excited to see the mutual benefits our partnership will yield."

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology, and directed energy. Learn more at www.lockheedmartin.com.

Media Contacts:

Monika Stickel

+1 732 562 6027

m.stickel@ieee.org



Francine Tardo

+1 732 465 5865

f.tardo@ieee.org

SOURCE IEEE

Related Links

https://www.ieee.org

