IEEE InTech Virtual Forum Unites Global Leaders to Examine Tech Industry’s Response to Covid-19

IEEE InTech Forum features 24 international speakers from leading companies such as Moderna, IBM, Hitachi, Tencent, and NVIDIA. Keynote highlights include:

Dr. Noubar Afeyan , Moderna , will present "Moderna, Pandemic Vaccines, and the Path to Health Security." Dr. Afeyan is chair of Moderna and founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering.

, will present "Moderna, Pandemic Vaccines, and the Path to Health Security." Dr. Afeyan is chair of Moderna and founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. Kathy Winter , Intel Corporation, leads programs that deliver platforms for advanced driver-assist systems and autonomous driving solutions. She will discuss "Big Bets and Building Blocks: Enriching lives through smart and autonomous solutions."

leads programs that deliver platforms for advanced driver-assist systems and autonomous driving solutions. She will discuss "Big Bets and Building Blocks: Enriching lives through smart and autonomous solutions." Masaaki Mochimaru, AIST , has research interests related to measurement and modeling of human functions and their applications. He will present, "Human Augmentation Technologies towards Competence Sharing through Augmented Telework."

, has research interests related to measurement and modeling of human functions and their applications. He will present, "Human Augmentation Technologies towards Competence Sharing through Augmented Telework." Claire Delaunay , NVIDIA , is responsible for the Isaac robotics initiative and leads a team to bring Isaac to market for roboticists and developers around the world. She will present, "A Robotics Perspective in the Age of Covid-19."

, is responsible for the Isaac robotics initiative and leads a team to bring Isaac to market for roboticists and developers around the world. She will present, "A Robotics Perspective in the Age of Covid-19." Prof. Simon Marvin , University of Sheffield, is the author of "Urban Operating Systems: Producing the Computational City." He will present "Biosecure Urbanism: Covid-19, New Technologies, and the Future of Cities."

The IEEE Computer Society has successfully completed over 50 virtual conferences this year including IEEE VR 20, QCE 20, SC20, and CVPR 20 which broke records for content submissions, attendance, presenters, research, and exhibitors. The expertise of the Computer Society's virtual event production has led to the creation of an expansive library of virtual conference resources:

