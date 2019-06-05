IEEE-USA Announces Bran Ferren as EVO19 Opening Keynote Speaker

"Bran is the embodiment of the way our world is changing," said IEEE-USA President Tom Coughlin. "It's no longer enough to be an expert in one field. If you want to keep ahead, you have to be constantly adapting, expanding your knowledge in complementary areas. EVO19 will push you, challenge you to think differently, embrace innovation and develop the creativity and judgement that will keep you and your company on top."

EVO19 is a one-of-a-kind conference featuring insightful and inspiring keynotes, dynamic panel discussions and immersive sessions to help attendees take their careers to the next level while effecting change in their organizations.

The speakers at EVO19 are pacesetters in their respective fields with track records of proven success, promising to make this year's event the highlight of the year for active and emerging leaders. Some of the featured talks will include James Finlay, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Adobe; Caroline Stokes, author and Founder of FORWARD; Sonita Lontoh, Global Technology Marketing Executive at HP; Deidre Diamond, Founder and CEO of CyberSN; Maxim Jago, Filmmaker and Futurist; and from DDI, Mark Busine, Global Practice Lead, and Katy Campbell, Senior Consultant.

EVO19 will focus on leadership skills, such as conflict management, growing influence and building an effective team, as well as career skills like negotiation and internal/external communications, plus hot topics like a drone workshop and the impact of technology on the future of work. And lest you think this conference is only about work, there will also be plenty of fun activities, including a riverboat dinner cruise and 3K fun run! Success in the workforce is all about balance, and EVO19 will empower today's professionals with the tools they need to thrive in today's complex world.

To find out more and register today, visit evoconference.org. But don't wait – $100 early-bird savings end June 15!

About IEEE-USA:

IEEE-USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of nearly 180,000 engineering, computing and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization.

