IEEE's Empower A Billion Lives Competition Names Twenty-Three Global Finalists

ATLANTA, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-three teams from around the world have been named Global Finalists in IEEE's Empower a Billion Lives, an innovation competition to identify and promote cutting-edge, high-impact solutions to extreme poverty and lack of access to energy in the developing world. Having succeeded in two previous stages of Empower a Billion Lives – including regional "pitch" competitions, the last of which was at IEEE Power Electronics Society's Decentralized Energy Access Solutions workshop in Atlanta – these teams will now undertake a field test to prove their solutions in advance of the Global Final in Baltimore in September of this year.

"We hope Empower a Billion Lives will accomplish a lot of vetting and due diligence in the energy access market, and let investors and other interested parties identify great companies to work with," said Dr. Deepak Divan, Empower a Billion Live's Chair. "We also want to give innovative teams the resources and profile they need to succeed."

Billions around the world live in severe energy poverty, largely in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Clean, affordable energy dramatically improves standards of living and prosperity, driving social and economic development. IEEE Empower a Billion Lives provides a platform for multi-disciplinary teams to develop and demonstrate cost-effective energy access technologies and business models that bring 21st century technologies to the rural poor.

More than four hundred and fifty teams registered for Empower a Billion Lives, and more than one hundred and seventy proposals were accepted and reviewed. Of those, proposals from eighty-three teams were approved by expert reviewers and invited to attend one of five regional competitions.

The twenty-three Global Finalists offer compelling, state-of-the-art innovations, and include:

Competition Region Entrepreneurs du Monde & Okra France Pacific Asia Nanoé Madagascar Africa SoULS Initiative, IIT Bombay India South Asia Xpower - Next Generation Micro-Grids United States Americas AgroHub Nepal South Asia APOLLO Taiwan Pacific Asia Baobab+ France Europe Bombay Bijlee India South Asia Café Lumière Madagascar Africa Cygni Energy India South Asia Dream Grid China Pacific Asia FDU Lighting Up China Pacific Asia GreenSpark China Pacific Asia Havenhill Synergy Limited Nigeria Africa Perryman & Energime University United States Americas POWER@NUS Singapore South Asia Reeddi Canada Americas Simusolar Tanzania Africa Smart Grids Lab Scotland Europe Solageo & Partners Hong Kong Pacific Asia Solaris Offgrid Spain Europe SolarWorX Germany Europe Winnie the Power Canada Americas

