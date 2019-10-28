IEHP and community partners present the first Move the Needle Summit to improve lives in the Inland Empire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) continues to improve community health by collaborating with key local partners to present the Move the Needle Summit, set for Tuesday, October 29, at the Way World Outreach in San Bernardino.

More than a dozen community advocates, IT professionals and social services leaders will discuss the latest research and resources for community health. The Summit will feature break-out sessions and panel discussions. Topics will include health equity, whole person care, evolution of partnerships, information exchange, social justice, and more. This premiere event is expected to fill the venue to its capacity of 450 participants.

In-demand keynote speakers include Dr. Dora Barilla, Group Vice President at Providence St. Joseph Health and John Ohanian, President & CEO of 211 San Diego and Community Information Exchange. They will cover topics, such as innovative approaches to improving well-being of our community and promoting health initiatives in communities.

"We hope to create a strong, thriving community here in the Inland Empire," said IEHP's CEO Jarrod McNaughton. "The Move the Needle Summit is a powerful way to continue the conversation that will ultimately lead to better health outcomes."

Earlier this year, IEHP led the way in launching the Connect IE online platform; it allows Members, Providers and residents of the Inland Empire to search for resources to meet social and health care needs. IEHP and its Connect IE community partners now present this Summit to promote equal opportunity in health and human services. The partnership includes Inland Empire HIO, 211 San Bernardino, 211 Community Connect Riverside, CVHIP, Desert Healthcare District and United Ways serving San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

