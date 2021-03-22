IEHP and SACHS Bring Vaccine Clinic to IE Church

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and SAC Health System (SACHS) joined forces to provide a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to eligible residents at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church (St. Paul AME) in San Bernardino, Calif., on March 14.

Through the collaboration between SACHS, IEHP and St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 322 vaccines were administered and more than 300 bags of groceries were distributed at the pop-up clinic on March 14.

Through the collaboration, 322 vaccines were administered by SACHS and more than 300 bags of groceries were distributed by IEHP. "We are super grateful for the IEHP partnership," said Dr. Jason Lohr, chief executive officer at SACHS. "When a health plan and healthcare provider come together to focus on community health needs, anything is possible."

Attendees were alerted of the vaccine clinic through St. Paul AME and their partnership with six other Inland Empire churches who were each allocated 50 vaccines spots.

"Without this collaboration, our congregation and community would've continued to suffer from the effects of COVID and the lack of access to the vaccine and healthcare," said St. Paul AME's Reverend Shephard. "We're looking forward to keeping this partnership going (beyond the shot clinic) and expanding the efforts into other cities within San Bernardino County to bring equity and accessibility to healthcare in underserved communities."

IEHP also mobilized their employees to volunteer in assisting with clinic set up, vaccine administration and grocery distribution. "We are a community-based health plan and we're deeply committed to whatever it takes to bring needed resources to those who need it most," said Dr. Karen Hansberger, chief medical officer at IEHP. "Last year it was groceries and COVID-19 testing. Right now, it's the vaccine. With great partners like SACHS and our Black community leaders, we were able to make this pop-up clinic happen."

The health plan is working to ensure continued collaborations with partners and local community organizations like St. Paul AME to bring vaccines to residents. In addition, IEHP also plans to continue serving San Bernardino County as a vaccine supersite by hosting an appointment only clinic in their Rancho Cucamonga headquarters until late summer—or longer, if needed.

"Serving our communities in this way is our greatest honor," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP chief executive officer. "Whether it's handing out groceries, adjusting policies in care or staffing a vaccine clinic, we're grateful to be a part of the reminder that better, healthier days lie ahead for us all."

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and for distribution details, San Bernardino County Residents can visit, sbcovid19.com/vaccine/. Riverside County residents should visit rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

