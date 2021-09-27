IEHP Celebrates 25 Years of "Doing the Right Thing"

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is celebrating 25 years of service this September. Serving 1.4 million residents, contracting with over 6,700 providers, and employing nearly 2,500 team members, the health plan is honoring this momentous milestone by continuing to embark on a strategic path forward.

"In the last 25 years, we've had the incredible pleasure of connecting millions in our region to whole-person healthcare services," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP chief executive officer. "With large initiatives like CalAIM underway and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we continue to meet our members, providers and team members where they are, so that we may effectively work together to deliver optimal care and vibrant health to residents in our region."

IEHP began its operation in 1996 with over 60,000 Medi-Cal members and worked proactively to provide coverage to uninsured children in working families who did not qualify for Medi-Cal by launching the Healthy Families program in 1998. By 2000, IEHP had become one of the first Medi-Cal only health plans in California to receive "Commendable" NCQA Accreditation and ranked the ninth largest Medicaid Plan in the United States.

With the development of several programs supporting children (Healthy Kids), seniors (Medicaid), persons with disabilities (Medicare DualChoice), and specific health conditions (like diabetes and asthma), IEHP was able to support the influx of Inland Empire Residents who became eligible for its health services through the Affordable Care Act, increasing the health plan's membership to 1 million members by 2015.

Recently, the health plan was mentioned as a model in California's Master Plan for Aging and has contributed several ideas to the state's multi-year transformational initiative to address many of the complex challenges impacting the state's Medi-Cal population (CalAIM). Programs serving as models include the health plan's innovating work around health and housing, like IEHP's Housing Initiative and Health Home programs.

In addition to supporting transformative initiatives like CalAIM, IEHP is also working towards sustainable solutions to increase positive health outcomes of residents in the region. "While we celebrate the great work done in our region, our job as a community-based health plan is far from over," said McNaughton.

"Building and strengthening networks of providers in the I.E. to offset the on-going provider shortage and working with our partners to create an Electronic Medical Record system to better care for members, are only two of the large priorities we're working through," added McNaughton. "Accompanied by our mantra to always 'do the right thing' for our members, our mission to heal and inspire the human spirit will guide our thoughts, our decisions, and most importantly, our actions through these projects and at IEHP in the months and years to come."

