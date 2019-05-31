IEHP CEO Receives Meritorious Service Award from Loma Linda University Health

LOMA LINDA, Calif., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley P. Gilbert, MD, MPP, Chief Executive Officer of Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), received Loma Linda University Health's Meritorious Service Award during its annual commencement ceremony.

Dr. Gilbert was recognized for his significant contributions toward provision of health care to the surrounding communities through collaborative partnerships and relevant reforms.

Bradley P. Gilbert, MD, MPP (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))

"I'm extremely honored to have received this award," said Dr. Gilbert, who has served as IEHP's CEO since 2008. "Our important work with Loma Linda could not have been achieved without the dedication of so many others from both of our organizations. I look forward to continuing our collaboration and developing new ways to ensure our Members have the care and resources they need to live healthier lives."

Known for his mantra to "always do the right thing," Dr. Gilbert is an advocate of health care reform and has led IEHP's strategy to address social determinants of health, including housing, food and other important issues. His ongoing support of partnering with Loma Linda has resulted in both organizations expanding their opportunities to deliver quality health care and wellness programs to the community.

In fact, the collaboration between IEHP and the University's Social Action Community Health System (SACHS) was instrumental in delivering the Behavioral Health Integration Complex Care Initiative, an innovative program aimed at improving health care outcomes by coordinating complex physical and behavioral needs across multiple Providers and health care systems in the region. In addition, with IEHP's Network Expansion Fund, SACHS has brought new Providers to the region and increased access to care for Inland Empire residents.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a not-for-profit Medicaid and Medicare health plan located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with providers, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to providing members with quality, accessible and wellness-based healthcare services. www.iehp.org.

SOURCE IEHP

Related Links

http://www.iehp.org

