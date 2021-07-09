IEHP Reopens Community Resource Centers

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a year, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is thrilled to welcome Members and community residents back into their three Community Resource Centers on July 19 for walk-ins and appointments for benefit support, health resources and more.

IEHP's resource centers, located in Riverside, San Bernardino and Victorville, are scheduled to fully re-open to the public in September and plan to reinstate their complete schedule of fitness and wellness classes, along with some fun, new surprises.

Community Members engage in a popular Zumba class at IEHP's Riverside Community Resource Center in 2016. After closing resource centers to the public in 2020 for more than a year, IEHP looks forward to fully re-opening centers to the public again in September.

"We're excited to share that before the full opening in September, we will be able to offer a select number of in-person classes in August," said Maria Gallegos, IEHP Community Resource Center Manager. "Through this phased re-opening, we'll be able to ensure that all CDC Guidelines and procedures are met and that we're fully equipped to welcome our communities back safely."

IEHP's Community Resource Centers closed to the public in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, the resource center teams continued to support their neighbors by organizing virtual classes and partnering with community organizations to host vaccine clinics and weekly food distributions.

During the closure, the health plan's resource centers distributed more than $5M in food and helped over 400 community residents receive their COVID vaccines by hosting a vaccine clinic at the Victorville center.

"We really missed seeing community residents in our centers," said Delia Orosco, IEHP Victorville Community Resource Center Manager. "They are like family to us and being a part of their health and wellness journey in this way is truly a privilege. We look forward to resuming our work to support and engage with our residents, in-person and in our centers."

To learn more about IEHP's Community Resource Centers and for the schedule, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 7,300 Providers and nearly 2,500 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

