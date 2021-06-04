IEHP Welcomes Dr. Edward Juhn as New Chief Quality Officer

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is proud to announce Dr. Edward Juhn as their new Chief Quality Officer. In this role, Dr. Juhn will partner with providers to ensure the health plan's commitment to providing the highest quality of care for the communities they serve.

Dr. Edward Juhn, IEHP Chief Quality Officer

Dr. Juhn joins IEHP most recently from Blue Shield of California, where he served as Senior Medical Director and worked on initiatives leveraging big data, advanced analytics, and technology-enabled service offerings impacting the quadruple aim and health equity. He also managed accountable care organizations (ACOs) in Northern California and served on the clinical advisory group for the Blue Venture Fund.

Dr. Juhn also has experience as a clinical scientist at an Intel-funded startup company and served as Chief of Healthcare Innovation and Strategy at Premier HealthCare, where he was part of the Accountable Care Coalition of Greater New York, focusing on the needs of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Dr. Juhn received his B.A. and M.D. from George Washington University, his executive M.B.A. from New York University, and his M.P.H. from Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Juhn is board certified in Internal Medicine, a fellow of the American College of Physicians, and was a clinical instructor at Stanford Medicine. He has also served as a member of the Interoperability Standards Priorities Task Force, a subcommittee under the Health Information Technology Advisory Committee (HITAC).

Dr. Juhn is looking forward to joining IEHP, sharing insight from his experiences and contributing to the health plan's mission. "I'm really excited to join the IEHP team and thankful for this great opportunity to work together in serving its members, providers, partners and each other," said Dr. Juhn.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Dr. Juhn to the IEHP family," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "Dr. Juhn's experience in health care and commitment to service make him a perfect match for our team. We look forward to partnering with Dr. Juhn as we uphold our commitment to providing optimal care and vibrant health in the Inland Empire."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 7,300 providers and 2,500 employees, IEHP serves over 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Related Links

http://www.iehp.org

