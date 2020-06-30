IEIC Welcomes Netskope as a Founding Member

ASHBURN, Va., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC), an independent committee that promotes internet diversity and resilience through the formation of new global internet nexus points, today announced that Netskope, a leader in cloud application analytics and policy enforcement, has joined as a founding member.

Krishna Narayanaswamy, Netskope's Founder and CTO, is representing the company alongside the IEIC's other founding members. Narayanaswamy is a highly regarded researcher in deep packet inspection, security and behavioral anomaly detection and leads Netskope's research efforts in data and threat protection.

Previously he founded Top Layer Networks and served as a distinguished engineer at Juniper Networks. He holds over 50 patents that range from security to accelerated packet processing to data classification.

The mission of IEIC is to advocate for a more diverse and resilient Internet as we transition to a digital economy. The Internet requires networks to exchange traffic (peering points) and since the advent of the Internet, these peering points have largely been concentrated in a relatively small number of buildings where networks are concentrated. The reliance on a limited number of peering locations creates risk and limits opportunity for more communities to participate in the Internet's growth and economic potential.

Large internet business models like Netskope are acutely aware of the limitations and dependency on Internet exchange points which are critical to their success. The IEIC's mission is to collaborate with communities globally to create new internet nexus points through partnership with local municipalities, academia and businesses.

"In addition to the need for geographic diversity and resiliency, the IEIC is highly focused on addressing new security requirements for the future of the Internet," said Dr. Vint Cerf, Google Chief Internet Evangelist and co-Founder of the Internet. "Krishna's vast experience with cloud security and policy enforcement fills a strategic void in our membership and we welcome his leadership as we advance the mission of the IEIC."

"I am honored to join Vint Cerf, Clint Heiden and the other prestigious founding members of the IEIC," Narayanaswamy said. "The new global economy is being made possible by the exponential digitization of data that requires the Internet to support it. As a society we must begin to recognize and address fundamental limitations in the Internet's core infrastructure if we are to maximize its benefits going forward."

The IEIC recently announced its Virtual Summit Series earlier this year featuring notable industry leaders including Dr. Vint Cerf and Dr. Ken Washington. The online series addresses key considerations for enterprise and government leaders in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic that is reshaping our society into a global remote workforce. Each Virtual Series event features a live 20 minute keynote address from a recognized industry leader followed by 40 minute panel discussions with participating CEOs, CTOs, and COOs from industry giants, universities and municipalities such as Google, Ford Motor Company, Cigna, Uber, Hilton, Telia Carrier, CenturyLink, Ciena, Blade, Freddie Mac, Telxius, Virginia Commonwealth University, Henrico County and others.

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

The IEIC is an independent committee that promotes Internet diversity forming new global Internet nexus points. The mission of IEIC is to partner with communities globally to create new Internet nexus points through public and private partnerships with local municipalities, academia and businesses. The Founding Members of IEIC are industry luminaries from many of the world's most respected companies and leaders including: Vint Cerf/Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Clint Heiden/QTS (NYSE: QTS), Steve Alexander/Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Rafael Arranz/Telxius, Jason Black/Uber (NYSE: UBER), Mark Boxer/Cigna, Barbara Boyan/Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Andrew Dugan/CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL), Staffan Göjeryd/Telia Carrier (VSE: TEL1L), Jon Greaves/QTS (NYSE: QTS), Asher Kagan/Blade, Vinay Kanitkar/Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), Michael Leidinger/Hilton (NYSE: HLT), Vinay Nagpal/InterGlobix, Krishna Narayanaswamy/Netskope, Frank Nazzaro/FreddieMac, and Ken Washington/Ford (NYSE: F). For additional information visit: www.ieicco.com

