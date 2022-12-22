IEP&Me Launches FREE Parent Access for Special Education Plans

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IEP&Me, a management platform for special education teams, launched free parent access to their web application. One in five students across the U.S. have learning and language differences. IEP&Me wants to destigmatize special education to empower those students to take control of their learning through individualized learning and advocacy plans.

With IEP&Me, parents and guardians of students with individualized education plans (IEPs) or 504 plans are able to create a personalized, secure account to manage their child's learning team.

IEP&Me allows families and educators to access their child's IEP or 504 plan to:

Review and make changes

View plans in a simple, easy-to-understand format

Securely manage and collaborate with their child's specialized education team

Share any plans with their child

It's time for specialized education to shift to the newest standards in technology to allow every champion, educator, and supporter of a student's learning experience - including the student themselves - to collaborate in one place together.

IEP&Me is reimagining the specialized learning process by converting these documents to a digital format and encouraging students to be an integral team member by advancing their self-advocacy in the classroom. Parents and families are also able to become the informed advocates their child needs without dedicating countless hours of research into what it means to have learning differences.

IEP&Me is the first software platform that fosters true, easy collaboration across the entire specialized learning teams, from the parents at home to the students and staff at school. Our platform develops trust and teamwork throughout by providing the opportunity for everyone to easily access, navigate, and provide feedback on each student's individual education plan (IEP). IEP&Me also enhances student advocacy through our self-determination curriculum and focuses on students' deep engagement with their own learning plans.

