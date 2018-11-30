If Americans Knew: Media Ignore Largest Foreign Military Aid Package in US History

That amounts to $7,230 per minute to Israel, or $120 per second, and equals about $23,000 for each Jewish Israeli family of four. A stack of 38 billion one-dollar bills would reach ten times higher than the International Space Station as it orbits the earth.

In an unprecedented action, a senator has placed a block on the legislation in an attempt to prevent a vote and says he will introduce an amendment in coming days.

Pro-Israel organizations are orchestrating pressure against the senator, Rand Paul (R-Ky). The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has placed Facebook ads calling on Israel partisans to pressure Paul to end his resistance.

While U.S. media have not reported on any of this to the general American public whose money will be sent to Israel, Israeli media are covering it thoroughly.

For more information on the legislation see this detailed report.

For more information contact:

contact@ifamericansknew.org

202-631-4060

SOURCE If Americans Knew

Related Links

http://www.ifamericansknew.org/

