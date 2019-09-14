If You Are An Illinois Resident And Answered A Call From Holiday Cruise Line, A Class Action Lawsuit May Affect Your Rights

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bursor & Fisher, P.A. and Lite DePalma Greenberg LLC announce that a lawsuit has been filed against Consolidated World Travel, Inc., doing business as Holiday Cruise Line ("Defendant" or "CWT"), claiming that Defendant directed another company called Virtual Voice Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ("VVT") to place telephone calls using a prerecorded voice to individuals without prior consent in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA").

The Court has allowed the lawsuit to be a class action on behalf of all Illinois residents (1) who VVT called from December 29, 2014 through March 20, 2016, to market a cruise aboard the Grand Celebration cruise liner sold by CWT, and (2) who answered such calls ("Class Members"). Calls to Class Members all began the same way: "Hi, this is Jennifer with Holiday Cruise Line on a recorded line. Can you hear me okay?"

The Plaintiffs are generally asking the Court to award at least $500 per call answered by Class Members. No money or benefits are available now because the Court has not yet made a final decision whether Defendant did anything wrong, and the two sides have not settled the case. There is no guarantee that money or benefits ever will be obtained.

If you are a Class Member you have to decide whether to stay in the Class or ask to be excluded from it. If you do nothing, you will keep the possibility of getting money or benefits that may come from a trial or a settlement. However, you will give up any rights to sue Defendant separately about the same legal claims made in this lawsuit. If you want to keep your right to sue Defendant separately about the same legal claims made in this lawsuit and give up the possibility of getting money or benefits that may come from a trial or a settlement you must exclude yourself from the Class by November 15, 2019.

For more information, visit www.cruisecallsclassaction.com.

Angel Bakov v. Consolidated World Travel, Inc., Case No. 1:15-cv-02980 (N.D. Ill.).

SOURCE Bursor & Fisher, P.A. and Lite DePalma Greenberg LLC