If you bought a Canidae Pet Food Product prior to April 30, 2021, you may be entitled to participate in a class action settlement

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued regarding the class action settlement in Hill v. Canidae Corporation.

There is a Proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit that claims Canidae Corporation violated state laws regarding the labeling and marketing of certain Canidae pet food products. Canidae denies it did anything wrong and denies all of the claims made in this lawsuit.

WHO IS INCLUDED IN THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT?

Anyone in the U.S. or U.S. territories who bought qualifying Canidae pet food products after July 9, 2016 and prior to April 30, 2021 in the U.S. or U.S. territories is considered a potential Class Member and is eligible to file a claim. Visit the Settlement website below or call the toll-free number for a complete list of products covered by the Proposed Settlement.

WHAT DOES THIS PROPOSED SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

If the Proposed Settlement is approved and becomes final, it will provide Benefits to Class Members. Defendant will make payments to those Class Members who file Valid Claims by submitting a Claim Form by the deadline, as well as pay for costs associated with the notice and administration of the Settlement, attorneys' fees and costs to the attorneys for the Class, and an Incentive Award to the named Plaintiffs.

HOW CAN I GET A PAYMENT?

If you are a Class member, you may submit a Claim Form online at PetFoodIngredientSettlement.com or by mail by July 29, 2021. Payments for those submitting valid, timely claims could be $5.00 (without Proof of Purchase), or $5.00 for every $50.00 spent on qualifying products (with Proof of Purchase), up to $125.00.

WHAT ARE YOUR OPTIONS?

If you do nothing, you will not receive money from the Settlement but you will be bound by the decisions of the Court. You may Exclude yourself or Opt-Out from the Proposed Settlement. If you do so you will not be eligible to receive money, but you will keep your right to pursue a lawsuit against the Defendant, at your own expense, about the claims in this case. You may Object to the proposed Settlement. Please read the Long Form Notice found on the website below with detailed instructions on how Opt-Out and Object. The deadline to Opt-Out and Object, is June 14, 2021.

The Court will hold a hearing in this case on September 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 1 of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, George E. Brown, Jr. Federal Building and United States Courthouse, 3470 Twelfth Street Riverside, California 92501-3801, to consider approval of the Proposed Settlement, a payment of up to a total of $1,300,000 to Class Counsel for attorneys' fees and expenses and a payment of up to a total of $5,000 to each of the two named Plaintiffs as an Incentive Award, and related issues. The motion(s) by Class Counsel for those fees, costs, and Incentive Awards for the named Plaintiffs will be available on the Settlement Website after they are filed and before the above hearing. You may appear at the hearing, but you are not required to appear.

HOW CAN YOU GET MORE INFORMATION?

This is only a summary. Please read The Long Form Notice at PetFoodIngredientSettlement.com or call 800-335-2852 for complete instructions on how to file a claim, object, or exclude yourself, and other important information. Visit PetFoodIngredientSettlement.com or call 800-335-2852, or write to Canidae Settlement Administrator, c/o Heffler Claims Group, PO Box 98, Warminster, PA 18974-0098.

SOURCE Kroll Business Services (formerly Heffler Claims Group)