If You Bought a Linear Resistor from a Distributor Between January 1, 2003 and August 20, 2015 You Could Get Money from Class Action Settlements Totaling Approximately $33.4 Million Announced by Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Settlements totaling approximately $33.4 million have been reached with Panasonic Corporation, Panasonic Corporation of North America, KOA Corporation, KOA Speer Electronics, Inc., ROHM Co., Ltd., ROHM Semiconductor U.S.A., LLC, Hokuriku Electric Industry Co., HDK America, Inc., Kamaya Electric Co., Ltd., and Kamaya Inc. (collectively, "Defendants").

Am I Included?

The Settlement Class, for all Settlement Agreements, is defined as:

All persons and entities in the United States who purchased one or more Linear Resistor(s), from a resistor distributor not for resale which a Defendant, its current or former subsidiary, or any of its co-conspirators manufactured and/or sold, between January 1, 2003, and August 20, 2015. Excluded from the Class are Defendants, their parent companies, subsidiaries and Affiliates, any co-conspirators, Defendants' attorneys in this case, federal government entities and instrumentalities, states and their subdivisions, all judges assigned to this case, all jurors in this case and all persons and entities who directly purchased Linear Resistors from Defendants.

What do the Settlements provide?

The combined Settlement Fund from these Settlements is $33,400,000. After deduction of attorneys' fees, notice and administration costs, and litigation expenses, as approved by the Court, the remaining Settlement Fund will be available for distribution to eligible Class Members that file timely, valid claims.

How can I get a payment?

In order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlements you must submit a valid Claim Form no later than November 12, 2019. You may submit a Claim Form either online or by mail. Both options are available at the website www.linearresistorsindirectcase.com.

When will I get a payment?

Payments from the Settlements will not be distributed until the Court grants final approval of the Settlements, any objections or appeals are resolved, and all claims have been processed and verified. Updates will be provided on the Settlements' website at www.linearresistorsindirectcase.com.

What are my rights?

In order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlements you must submit a timely, valid Claim Form. Even if you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court's decisions concerning these Settlements. If you want to keep your right to sue one or more of the Settling Defendants regarding Linear Resistor purchases, you must exclude yourself in writing from the Settlement Class by September 17, 2019. If you stay in the Settlement Class, you may object in writing to the Settlements by September 17, 2019. The Settlement Agreements, along with details on how to exclude yourself or object, are available at www.linearresistorsindirectcase.com. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California will hold a hearing on December 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at 450 Golden Gate Avenue, Courtroom 11, 19th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94102, to consider whether to finally approve the Settlements. Class Counsel may also request attorneys' fees of up to 30% of the Settlement Funds, plus reimbursement of costs and expenses not to exceed $2,165,820.00 for investigating the facts, litigating the case, negotiating the Settlements, providing notice to the Classes, and/or settlement administration. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense, but you don't have to. The hearing may be moved to a different date or time without additional notice, so it is a good idea to check the above-noted website for additional information. The Court has appointed the law firm of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP to represent Indirect Purchaser Class members. Please do not contact the Court about this case.

For More Information: 888-209-5181 / www.linearresistorsindirectcase.com

