If You Bought Qualifying Diamond Pet Food Products Before April 23, 2021, You Could Get Money from a Settlement

SEATTLE, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Perkins Coie LLP regarding the Diamond Pet Food Products Settlement.

There is a Proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit that claims Diamond Pet Foods violated state laws regarding the labeling and marketing of certain pet food products. Diamond denies the claims in this lawsuit.

WHO IS INCLUDED?

You are included in the Settlement if you live in the United States or a U.S. territory and bought qualifying grain-free pet food between March 12, 2017 and April 23, 2021. Visit the Settlement website or call the toll-free number for a complete list of products included.

WHAT DOES THIS PROPOSED SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

If the Proposed Settlement is approved and becomes final, it will provide Benefits to Class Members. Defendant will make payments to those Class Members who file Valid Claims by submitting a Claim Form by the deadline, as well as pay for costs associated with the notice and administration of the Settlement, attorneys' fees and costs to the attorneys for the Class, and an Incentive Award to the named Plaintiffs.

HOW CAN I GET A PAYMENT?

In order to get money from the settlement, you must submit a Claim Form online at GFfoodSettlement.com or by mail by October 4, 2021. You could get up to $5.00 (without Proof of Purchase) or $10.00/purchase (with Proof of Purchase) up to $100.00.

WHAT ARE YOUR OPTIONS?

Do nothing , you will not receive money from the Settlement, but you will be bound by the decisions of the Court.

, you will not receive money from the Settlement, but you will be bound by the decisions of the Court. Exclude yourself from the Settlement. You will not be eligible to receive money, but you keep the right to sue about the claims in this lawsuit, at your own expense. You must exclude yourself by July 30, 2021 .

yourself from the Settlement. You will not be eligible to receive money, but you keep the right to sue about the claims in this lawsuit, at your own expense. You must exclude yourself by . Object to the Settlement. You can tell the court why you don't like something about the Settlement but stay in the Settlement. You must object by July 30, 2021 .

The Detailed Notice, available on the website, provides full instructions on how to Exclude or Object to the Settlement.

The Court will hold a hearing on August 20, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 13016, before the Honorable Richard A. Jones, of the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, United States Courthouse, 700 Stewart Street, Seattle, WA 98101-9906, to consider approval of the Settlement, a payment up to a total of $1,200,000 for Class Counsel. for attorneys' fees and expenses and incentive awards up to $5,000 for the four named Plaintiffs, and related issues. All motions filed by Class Counsel will be available on the Website. You may appear at the hearing, but you do not need to.

This is only a summary. More details about the Proposed Settlement, products included and instructions on how to file a claim, object, or exclude yourself are available at GFfoodSettlement.com or by calling 844-367-8809.

SOURCE Perkins Coie LLP