If You Come, They Will Donate. Texas Grand Ranch Donating And Raising Awareness For Camp Hope This Veterans Day Weekend.

"After being introduced to the inspiring men and women of Camp Hope at our Homesites Helping Heroes event in 2015, a piece of our heart has been with them ever since. We continue to show them our support and gratitude," says Gary Sumner, Jr., of Texas Grand Ranch. For more information, visit https://txgrandranch.com/camp-hope/ .

And what better way to show our nation's heroes our support this Veterans Day Weekend, than to raise funds and awareness for Camp Hope?

Visit Texas Grand Ranch during the New Section Grand Opening this Veterans Day Weekend, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, November 10th, 11th, and 12th, and a $100 donation will be made to Camp Hope in your name, just for showing up. For more details on this event, visit https://txgrandranch.com/events/.

Property owners are moving to Texas Grand Ranch, the fastest selling acreage community in Texas, seeking more space, lots of privacy and trees, and peace of mind knowing they are surrounded by thousands of acres of protected National Forest and State Park land. There is no time limit to build, and excellent financing is available with approved credit, including special financing for Texas Veterans. 2 to 5 acre homesites start at only $59,900. For more info, visit https://txgrandranch.com/texas-acreage-for-sale/.

Gary was honored to attend an event hosted by Houston radio's "Talk Czar", Michael Berry, at Camp Hope earlier this year. Sumner presented a check on behalf of Texas Grand Ranch, "Thank you Michael Berry for giving us the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than us. That's bigger than any company can be. It's aligned with our values of providing a service every day to help people realize their dream of land ownership. It feels really good to know that we can directly contribute to the most important people in our country, our Veterans."

For more information and directions to Texas Grand Ranch, visit https://www.txgrandranch.com or call (888) 473-5175.

