If You Owned or Currently Own Certain Trane or American Standard Air Conditioners or Heat Pumps. You could get benefits from a Settlement.

HAVERFORD, Pa., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP and Shepherd, Finkelman, Miller & Shah, LLP regarding the Trane and American Standard air conditioner Settlement.

What is this lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that certain Trane and American Standard air conditioners and heat pumps were manufactured with an unapproved rust inhibitor that causes sticky deposits to form on an internal valve, called the thermostatic expansion valve or "TXV." Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that, when air conditioners failed due to sticky deposits, Trane instructed service personnel to inject a full-strength Additive (sometimes called MJ-X, Zerol Ice, or A/C Re-new) to break up the clogs, rather than perform a repair that would remove the contaminant. Plaintiffs allege that the full-strength Additive is highly acidic and threatens long-term compressor reliability. Trane denies that it did anything wrong but is settling the claims in this lawsuit.

Who is included in the Settlement?

All current and former owners of Trane or American Standard 1.5- to 5-ton air conditioners and heat pumps with serial numbers listed on Exhibit I to the Settlement who live in the United States are included in this Settlement.

Most of the affected units were manufactured from November 2013 through September 2014, with some manufactured as late as 2017. The manufacture date and serial number are listed on the data plate on the outdoor unit of your air conditioner or heat pump. A list of serial numbers included in the Settlement is available at www.AirConditionerSettlement.com or by calling 800-528-7199.

You can get the following benefits from the Settlement:

(1) Cash reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs that you incurred for certain repairs. Max. of $575 for a valve replacement and $250 for an Additive injection (total of $825 for both, if applicable).

(2) A free "light" Additive, which has been shown to be effective at preventing deposits without causing risk to the compressor, and up to $50 for a qualified person to inject it.

(3) Extended and enhanced Compressor Warranty Coverage if your air conditioner or heat pump was injected with a full-strength Additive on or before September 30, 2018.

What are your options?

To get a reimbursement for out-of-pocket expense , you must submit a Claim Form postmarked by Friday, September 25, 2020. You can submit your claim online at www.AirConditionerSettlement.com, or you can obtain a Claim Form by calling 800-528-7199.

To get extended and enhanced Compressor Warranty Coverage , you must submit a Claim Form postmarked by Friday, September 25, 2020, unless you received a notice specifically stating that you do not need to.

To get a free preventative Additive and $50 labor credit , you must contact a qualified service technician within 12 months of the Effective Date of the Settlement.

Do Nothing – By doing nothing, you give up your right to sue about the claims in this case, but you may still be eligible for benefits from the Settlement.

Exclude Yourself – If you don't want to be included in the Settlement and want to keep your right to sue Trane, you must exclude yourself (opt-out) online or in writing postmarked by Monday, July 13, 2020.

Object – You can stay in the Settlement but object to any part of it online or in writing so it is received by Monday, July 13, 2020. You will still be eligible for Settlement benefits.

The Court will hold a hearing on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, to consider whether to approve the Settlement, an award of Attorneys' Fees and Expenses, and Service Awards to the Class Representatives. The Attorneys' Fees, Expenses, and Service Awards approved by the Court will be paid separately by Trane and will not reduce the amount available to pay Settlement benefits. The motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses will be posted on the website after it is filed. You or your attorney may appear at the hearing, at your own expense, but you don't have to.

This is only a summary. For more information about the Settlement, or to get a Claim Form, please visit www.AirConditionerSettlement.com or contact the Settlement Administrator, PO Box 58263, Philadelphia, PA 19102-8263 or call 800.528.7199.

SOURCE Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP and Shepherd, Finkelman, Miller & Shah, LLP.