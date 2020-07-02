If You Received a Text Message from Classic Chevrolet, Inc., Bartlesville CDJ LLC, Bixby Auto Plaza, LLC, Miami Auto Supercenter, Inc., Nissan of Muskogee LLC, Regional Hyundai LLC, Suburban Chevrolet, Inc., T & K Management Group, LLC d/b/a Tulsa Raceway Park, or WKW Acquisitions LLC d/b/a Honda of Muskogee, You May Be Entitled to a Payment from a Class Action Settlement

TULSA, Okla., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit concerning claims alleging that Classic Chevrolet, Inc., Bartlesville CDJ LLC, Bixby Auto Plaza, LLC, Miami Auto Supercenter, Inc., Nissan of Muskogee LLC, Regional Hyundai LLC, Suburban Chevrolet, Inc., T & K Management Group, LLC d/b/a Tulsa Raceway Park, and/or WKW Acquisitions LLC d/b/a Honda of Muskogee ("Defendants") sent text messages to wireless telephone numbers without the express written consent of the recipients in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, 47 U.S.C. § 227. Defendants deny the allegations in the lawsuit, and the Court has not decided who is right.

Who's Included? The Settlement includes any person who received marketing text messages from Defendants from March 12, 2016 to April 13, 2020, including but not limited to any text messages from DoCircle, Inc. d/b/a Trumpia, for the period running from September 30, 2017 to September 8, 2019.

What Are the Settlement Terms? Defendants have agreed to pay $850,000.00 to create a fund that will be used to pay individuals who submit valid Claims, attorneys' fees, a Service Award to the Class Representative, and costs and expenses of the litigation. The cash payments from the Settlement Fund will be distributed on a pro rata basis to Settlement Class Members who submit a valid Claim. Only one Claim is allowed per Settlement Class Member.

How Can I Get a Payment? To get a payment, you must submit a Claim Form by U.S. mail or via email to [email protected]. You may also download or file a Claim Form online at www.CCTCPASettlement.com. If you send in a Claim Form by regular mail, it must be postmarked on or before October 29, 2020. The deadline to file a Claim online or via email is 11:59 p.m. EST on October 29, 2020.

Your Other Options. If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by September 14, 2020. If you do not exclude yourself, you will release any claims you may have, as more fully described in the Settlement Agreement, available at the Settlement Website. You may object to the Settlement by September 14, 2020. The Long Form Notice available on the Settlement Website explains how to exclude yourself or object. The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on October 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Page Belcher Federal Building, located at 333 W. 4th Street, Room 411, Tulsa, OK 74103, to consider whether to approve the Settlement, a request for attorneys' fees of up to 33.33% of the Settlement Fund, and a Service Award of $5,000 to the Class Representative. You are not required to, but you may appear at the hearing, either yourself or through an attorney you hire. For more information, call the toll-free information line 1-855-917-3489, visit the Settlement Website www.CCTCPAsettlement.com, or write to the Settlement Administrator at: Classic Chevrolet, Inc. TCPA Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 3145, Portland, OR 97208-3145.

SOURCE United States District Court in and for the Northern District of Oklahoma