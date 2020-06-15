If You Used a Credit or Debit Card at an InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Branded Hotel Location Between August 1, 2016 and December 29, 2016, You Could Get Money from a Class Action Settlement.

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Heffler Claims Group regarding the IHG InterContinental Hotels Group Settlement.

A Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving malware intrusions that affected certain Inter-Continental Hotels Corporation and InterContinental Hotels Group Resources, Inc. ("IHG")-branded hotel, restaurant and bar locations between August 1, 2016 through December 29, 2016 (the "Data Security Incidents"). The affected hotel brands include InterContinential, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Candlewood Suites, Crowne Plaza, Staybridge Suites, and Hotel Indigo. The specific locations and time frames during which the IHG-branded hotel, restaurant, and bar locations were affected by the Data Security Incidents are available at www.IHGdatasecuritysettlement.com.

Who is Included?

You are included in the Settlement if you reside in the United States and used a credit or debit card at the front desk of an affected hotel location or to make or attempt to make a purchase at an affected restaurant or bar location identified at the website www.IHGdatasecuritysettlement.com during the period in which that hotel, restaurant or bar was affected by the Data Security Incidents.

What can I get from the Settlement?

The Settlement provides for payments to people who submit valid claims for documented out-of-pocket expenses of up to $250 that either of the Data Security Incidents was a contributing factor to the expense being incurred, and for reimbursement of documented fraudulent and unauthorized losses of up to $3,500 that were more likely than not caused by the Data Security Incidents. The total payments to the class are capped at $1,550,000.

How do I get a Payment?

The only way to qualify for a payment is to submit a valid Claim Form online or postmarked no later than September 12, 2020. You can file a claim online at www.IHGdatasecuritysettlement.com or call 1-833-913-4210 to request that a Claim Form be mailed to you.

What are my Rights?

Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you will remain in the Settlement Class, but you will not be eligible for benefits, and you will be bound by the decisions of the Court and give up your rights to sue IHG for the claims resolved by this Settlement.

Object to the Settlement : You can stay in the Settlement Class and object to the Settlement for any reason. Objections must be filed with the Clerk of Court for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia by August 12, 2020.

Exclude Yourself : If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement and wish to retain the right to sue IHG, you must request to be excluded by August 12, 2020. Detailed instructions on how to object or exclude yourself can be found at www.IHGdatasecuritysettlement.com.

On September 2, 2020, the Court will hold a Final Fairness Hearing to determine whether to approve the Settlement, Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and reasonable costs and expenses of $550,000, and an Incentive Award of $1,500 for each of the Representative Plaintiffs. The final approval motion and motion for attorneys' fees and reasonable costs and expenses will be posted on the Settlement website after they are filed. You or your lawyer may attend the hearing at your own cost, but you do not have to.

This is only a summary. For additional information including the Claim Form, the Settlement Agreement, how to file an objection, and Frequently Asked Questions call 1-833-913-4210 or visit www.IHGdatasecuritysettlement.com.

