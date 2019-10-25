If You Were Affected by The Columbia Gas Over-Pressurization Event on September 13, 2018

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Class Counsel regarding the Columbia Gas Explosion Class Action Settlement.

What Is This Notice About?

A proposed Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit concerning the natural gas over-pressurization event on September 13, 2018 ("the Incident"). Plaintiffs claim that Columbia Gas caused the Incident and, as a result, they suffered certain economic and non-economic losses including real property damage, personal property damage, displacement expenses, lost wages and loss of business income. Plaintiffs also claim noneconomic losses including emotional distress, disruption, inconvenience, loss of use and enjoyment of property and loss of goodwill. Columbia Gas denies legal responsibility for these damages.

Who Is A Class Member?

If you resided, owned property or owned a business in Lawrence, Andover or North Andover on September 13, 2018, you are a Class Member. A list of eligible addresses is found on the website below.

What Does The Settlement Provide?

The Settlement provides a $143 million Settlement Fund to make cash payments to eligible Class Members and for Court-approved payments for Settlement administration, attorneys' fees and expenses, and class representative awards. Filing a claim will allow Class Members to receive money under the Settlement if it is approved by the Court. Awards from the Settlement Fund will be based on a Court-approved formula that takes into account a number of factors, including geographic location, household size and length of service disruption.

Class Members may also be eligible to apply for itemized compensation of extraordinary losses or expenses incurred as a result of the Incident, including among other things: property damage, evacuation expenses, heating expenses, lost wages, lost business income, and emotional distress. All extraordinary loss applications will be reviewed by the Settlement Administrator and must be substantiated. An application for extraordinary losses does not guarantee receiving additional compensation and will delay receipt of your settlement award.

How Can I Receive A Payment?

The only way to qualify for a payment is to timely submit a Claim Form. Notices with claim forms attached have been mailed to Class Members. You can also obtain a claim form on the website below, by calling 1-833-927-0819, or writing to Columbia Gas Settlement, c/o Settlement Administrator, PO Box 58729, Philadelphia, PA 19102-8729. The deadline to file your Claim Form is January 9, 2020.

What Are My Rights?

Under Massachusetts law, you may not exclude yourself from being bound by the decisions the Court makes concerning the Settlement. If you do nothing, you will not be eligible to receive any compensation. However, Class Members who wish to participate in the Settlement but do not like all or part of the Settlement Terms can object to the Settlement. To object, you must send a letter to the Settlement Administrator explaining the specific factual or legal reasons why the Settlement should not be approved. The Notice and the website contain specific instructions you must follow to object. The deadline to file an objection is December 10, 2019.

The Court will hold a fairness hearing on February 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Essex County Superior Court, 56 Federal Street, Salem, Massachusetts 01970 to: (a) consider whether the proposed settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate; and (b) decide the plaintiffs' lawyers' request for fees of up to 16.5% of the gross settlement value ($23,595,000), costs of notice and administration and expenses of up to 3% of the gross settlement value ($4,290,000), and a $5,000 award to each of the eight class representatives. The motion for attorneys' fees and costs will be posted on the website after it is filed. You may appear at the hearing, but you are not required to, and you may hire an attorney to appear for you, at your own expense.

This is only a summary. For additional information including the Claim Form, the Settlement Agreement, how to file an objection, and Frequently Asked Questions call 1-833-927-0819 or visit ColumbiaGasExplosionSettlement.com .

SOURCE Class Counsel: John Roddy, Bailey & Glasser; Frank Petosa, Morgan & Morgan; M. Elizabeth Graham, Grant & Eisenhofer, P.A.