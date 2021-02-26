If you were exposed to water from the Flint Water Treatment Plant between April 25, 2014 and November 16, 2020, your rights may be affected by a $641 million settlement

FLINT, Mich., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT EASTERN DISTRICT OF MICHIGAN

The deadline to register for the Settlement is March 29, 2021.

To learn more, visit www.OfficialFlintWaterSettlement.com

This notice explains a class action settlement in the Flint Water Cases. The notice applies to you if at any time during the period April 25, 2014 to November 16, 2020 ("Exposure Period"):

(1) you were exposed to water from the Flint Water Treatment Plant ("FWTP") and you were 18 years or older at any time when you were exposed; or

(2) you were 18 years or older at any time when you owned, rented, or lived in residential property served by the FWTP, or were legally liable for the payment for such water, during that time; or

(3) you owned or operated a business served by the FWTP, or were legally liable for the payment for such water, during that time.

What is the lawsuit about? The lawsuits assert that residents of Flint and others who used or were exposed to water from the FWTP between April 25, 2014 and November 16, 2020, suffered personal injury, property damage, economic loss, or any other type of damage or injury as a result of exposure to, use of, or being obligated to pay for, the contaminated water. The lawsuits claim that when the City of Flint switched to the Flint River as the source of water in 2014, the water was not treated correctly and that it caused pipes to corrode and release lead and other contaminants into the water. Plaintiffs allege that exposure to contaminated water received from the Flint Water Treatment Plant (located at 4500 Dort Highway, Flint, Michigan 48506), during the period April 25, 2014 to November 16, 2020, has caused a public health crisis.

Settling Defendants deny any and all alleged liability, wrongdoing, violations, and/or damages. The Court has not decided who is right.

Who is included? The Settlement Class includes all persons or entities who are or could be claiming personal injury, property damage, business economic loss, unjust enrichment, breach of contract, or seeking any other type of damage or relief. Specific details on the Settlement Class and Subclasses are available at www.OfficialFlintWaterSettlement.com.

What does the Settlement provide? The value of the entire Settlement Program is approximately $641.25 million. The Settlement Fund is allocated among different categories. Please visit www.OfficialFlintWaterSettlement.com to see how the Settlement Fund is allocated by category. If the settlement becomes final, Settlement Class Members who participate in the settlement or do nothing at all will release all their claims against the Settling Defendants. They will not be allowed to bring any lawsuit against the Settling Defendants related to Flint water or the Flint Water Cases.

What are your options? To make a claim for money from the class action Settlement Fund, you must first submit a valid Registration Form. You may file your Registration Form online or my mail. The deadline to file a Registration Form online is 11:59 pm PST on March 29, 2021. The postmark deadline to file a Registration Form by mail is March 29, 2021. Visit www.OfficialFlintWaterSettlement.com now to file your online Registration Form or print one out to file by mail. Those that validly file a Registration Form will later be sent a Claim Form along with instructions about how to complete the Claim Form.

If you do not want to participate in this proposed class settlement and you want to keep the right to sue the Settling Defendants about the legal issues in this case, then you must take steps to get out of the settlement. This is called "opting out" of the Settlement Class. To opt out of the Settlement Class and not participate in the settlement, you must send a written request using the Opt Out Form provided at www.OfficialFlintWaterSettlement.com. You must mail your completed Opt Out Form, postmarked by March 29, 2021. If you are a member of the Settlement Class and do not opt out, you give up the right to sue the Settling Defendants for any of the claims released by the settlement. If you are a Settlement Class Member (and do not exclude yourself from the Settlement Class), you can object to any part of the Settlement. The deadline to file an objection is March 29, 2021. For more information on how to Opt Out or Object, please visit www.OfficialFlintWaterSettlement.com.

The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing, currently scheduled for July 12, 2021, to determine whether the Settlement Class can be certified and whether the settlement is fair, adequate, and reasonable and should be finally approved, with judgment entered accordingly. The Court will also consider the application for an award of attorneys' fees and expense reimbursement. You are welcome to attend the hearing at your own expense, but you are not required to attend. You may also hire your own attorney, at your own expense, to appear or speak for you at the hearing. For more information, call 1-800-493-1754 or visit www.OfficialFlintWaterSettlement.com.

