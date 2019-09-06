IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019 Interprets Technological Innovation and Makes Life Smarter

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Between September 6 and September 11, IFA 2019 is held in Berlin, Germany. This expo attracts more than 1,000 exhibitors from around the world. Bosch, Siemens, Huawei, TCL, Midea, ASKO, Philips, Sony, SKYWORTH, KONKA, SHARP, Grundig, BOE, CHANGHONG, Samsung, Miele, Delonghi, ECOVACS and other brands have attended the exhibition, actively demonstrating new products and new technologies.

Winners List of IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019 Released to Lead Product Technology Innovation in the Industry

IFA is a world's leading exhibition for consumer electronics and home appliances, a benchmark for industry development, and an excellent opportunity for consumer electronics brands to compete for the global market. The IFA Product Technical Innovation Award (IFA-PTIA), which is at the forefront of product technology innovation, is an appraisal and election campaign focused on cutting-edge consumer electronics products jointly presented by IDG and GIC. Launched globally every year, it is also the most professional and authoritative international communication, display and cooperation platform at IFA. The outstanding products selected over the years are the pioneers in the development of the consumer electronics industry, representing the development trend of consumer electronics technology in recent years.

According to the host, 24 products from 20 manufacturers including Bosch, Siemens, TCL, Google, SONY, LG, Midea, AEG, Miele, Skyworth, BOE, Beko, KONKA, Kärcher, CHANGHONG, ECOVACS, Delonghi, Philips, Amazfit and Millo have been selected this year. The product range covers TV, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, sweeping robots and other consumer electronics products.

Eight Chinese companies have been selected in this year, accounting for 40% of the total number of award-winning enterprises. Among them, TCL won the "Home Theater Gold Award" and "Anti-Pollution and Separate Washing Innovation Gold Award" with TCL Mini LED TV X10/C11 and Classified Washing Machine X10-110BDI. COLMO, a high-end AI technology appliance brand under Midea, won the "Phase Change Energy Storage Technology Innovation Gold Award" and "IAQ Technology Innovation Gold Award" with CFXH2050 water heater and KFR-35GW/CK1C-9 air conditioner respectively. SKYWORTH/Metz smart home platform SwaiotⓇ won the "AIoT Innovation Gold Award." BOE BD Cell received the "Display Technology Innovation Gold Award." KONKA LED98A3/LED86A3 and OLED65V1 respectively won the "Design Innovation Gold Award" and "Audio-Visual Experience Gold Award." CHANGHONG CHiQ C8UT won the "Laser Display Technology Innovation Gold Award." ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO950 received the "Mapping Technology Innovation Gold Award." Amazfit GTR Smartwatch won the "Wearable Applications Innovation Award."

Maintaining wide users and rich application scenarios and leading the fashion trend, consumer electronics products are a field known for the most active innovation and fastest conversion of applications. New generation information technologies such as the Internet, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things enable home appliances to provide a richer imagination for people's future lives. Rich and intelligent future life scenarios will become a show field for home appliances and consumer electronics companies to compete on the latest technologies, products and services.

Take televisions as an example. Technical innovations in display technology, content and hardware are highlights of IFA 2019. SONY, SAMSUNG, SHARP, LG from Japan or South Korea, TCL, SKYWORTH, KONKA and CHANGHONG from China, bring today's popular, newly developed QLED TVs, OLED TVs, large-screen color TVs, and 8K TVs, AI as well as other technical applications to IFA.

SHARP is not the only brand to promote 8K TVs. At IFA 2019, more TV giants have displayed the new series of 8K TVs. In addition, AI TVs with facial recognition, voice interaction, and customizable capacity functions are also the focus of TV manufacturers. TCL, KONKA, CHANGHONG and BOE which proficiently use these technologies to bring users a visual feast of smart family entertainment. TCL X10/C11 QLED TV adopts the leading-edge technology of 8K. QLED display adopts quantum dots (QD) nano-display technology, offering 157% ultra-high color gamut and 1.07 billion colors. A mini LED micron-level control system ensures higher contrast and rich graphic detail. TCL X10/C11 QLED TV also has built-in Dolby + DTS dual professional audio decoding engine, with the video support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR. It supports Dolby VISION and ATMOS, the industry's highest-end audio and video sources. This TV is the first 8K private cinema for families in the Chinese market in cooperation with IMAX, which can provide users with the world's top audio and videos and services.

In recent years, in addition to 8K, KONKA has made forward-looking layouts in areas such as AI, IoT and 5G. The award-winning KONKA A3 TV adopts a modern cutting-edge design style, creates a panoramic AI product matrix, and embeds six AI technologies, namely AI full-range voice, AI picture quality, AI sound quality, AI speaker, AI smart home, and AI emotional interaction. KONKA V1 is a perfect combination of OLED and AI. The Harman Kardon sound system used on the TV creates immersive audio-visual enjoyment with excellent bass and extension effects.

In the field of display technology, CHANGHONG CHiQ C8UT takes the initiative to achieve three-color 4K, a color gamut coverage of 120% (BT.2020), and a 2% low speckle contrast at the same time. BOE BD Cell display technology is a new technological breakthrough in the field of high-end LCD panels. BD Cell can significantly improve display contrast, and its power consumption is 40% lower than the same size OLED products. Maintaining both image quality and cost advantages, the product can be widely used in many large and medium-sized display fields such as TVs, laptops, and monitors.

The home appliance industry is facing transformation and upgrading. Characteristics of personalized and intelligent consumption are increasingly prominent and innovative home appliances that can actually improve the life experience become the new impetus for market growth. How do traditional brands transform and upgrade, and bring new vitality to products? Skyworth has a good interpretation. The award-winning SKYWORTH/Metz SwaiotⓇ is the world's first large-screen AIoT ecosystem. In the entire ecological chain, the TV is the ecological center responsible for connecting all kinds of intelligent hardware in the home, and users can use the far-field voice to control the home appliances through their TV.

New Trend of Consumer Electronics: Health will Become the Next Breakthrough in the Home Appliance Industry

With the increasing popularity of the concept of universal health consumption, "health" has become a new trend in the development of the home appliance industry. Emerging health appliances have shown a rapid growth, and traditional home appliances are gradually moving closer to the theme of "health". At IFA, COLMO's air conditioner KFR-35GW/CK1C-9 proposes a solution for cleaning filter screens by first uncovering traditional air-conditioners. COLMO's air conditioner is equipped with a self-cleaning filter system, enabling it to thoroughly clean the filter screens with self-stored water. The Micro-positive pressure fresh air system filters the outdoor fresh air through the high-efficiency HEPA (high efficiency particulate filter), transmits the air indoors with micro-positive pressure technology to mix with the indoor cold air and form gentle wind. With the Windless system, the strong airflow layers are progressively softened. As the founder of the industry's pollution-free system solution, TCL Classified Washing Machine has once again revolutionized and subverted tradition. The X10 washing machine pioneers the doorseal-less pollution-free structure, develops the first compound roller washing machine without a doorseal structure in China, which eliminates pollution caused by the doorseal that attracts and hides dirt. Users may bid farewell to all the dirt, and truly achieve 100% free pollution.

As the leading brand in home service robots, Ecovacs Robotics launched a full range of home service robot solutions at the IFA 2019 to free people from tedious housework. The DEEBOT OZMO950, launched this year, can store maps of multiple floors to provide an ideal solution for house cleaning.

In recent years, affected by the continuous decline in the domestic mobile phone industry, more and more mobile phone manufacturers are entering the field of smart wearables to regain revenue growth. IDC statistics show that in the first quarter of 2019, global wearable device sales to dealers reached 49.6 million units, a year-on-year increase of 55.2%. Wristband wearable devices account for the majority of the market with a 63.2% share and continue to dominate the wearables sector. Amazfit GTR smart watch released by Amazfit, an eco-chain company of Xiaomi, equipped with the new PPG bio-tracking sensor and self-developed Amazfit algorithms, can perform 24-hour uninterrupted high-precision heart rate monitoring, automatically identify arrhythmia and ultrahigh heart rate during exercise, and record and alert in time.

