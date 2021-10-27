IFAD report predicts steep drop in African staple crops by 2050, prompting urgent call for adaptation funding at COP26

"Mitigation and adaptation are like the two wings of a bird, we cannot continue flying on one wing," said Dr. Jyotsna Puri Tweet this

IFAD warned that COP26 will fail to achieve a lasting impact if world leaders continue to prioritise mitigation and neglect investments in climate adaptation.

"Mitigation and adaptation are like the two wings of a bird, we cannot continue flying on one wing," said Dr. Jyotsna Puri, IFAD's Associate Vice President of the Strategy and Knowledge Department, which produced the report. "While efforts in mitigation are essential, they will take two or three decades to bear fruit. We must urgently invest in adaptation now so that small-scale farmers, like the ones in this study, can continue to grow the crops they rely on for their incomes and to feed their nations."

According to the report's findings, the impact of climate change will inevitably force fundamental changes to local crop choices and agricultural practices by 2050 in these countries. Recommended investments in adaptation include:

- Planting alternative crops and crop diversification.

- Planting different varieties, including locally adapted varieties.

- Using different planting techniques, with improved seeds and plant material.

Small-scale farmers in developing countries are the most vulnerable and the least able to cope with climate change. They produce a third of the world's food but receive less than 2 percent of the funds invested globally in climate finance.

