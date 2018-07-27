IFAW Names New Board Chair and Three Appointments to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fund for Animal Welfare announced today the appointment of Joyce C. Doria as Chair of its Board of Directors and welcomed three new members, Alejandra Pollak, Robert Barber, and Daniel Lenyo to its twelve-member Board.

Joyce C. Doria is a former Senior Vice President of Booz Allen Hamilton, where she built and led the Organization/Change Management business over a 28-year period. She was also an elected member of the Board of Directors and served as the Chairperson for the Worldwide Audit Committee of the Board. Following her retirement, Doria completed her third term on the board of the National Parks Conservation Association where she helped guide their policies and successful capital campaign. During her career, Doria consulted for all branches of the U.S. Government including the United States Senate, the Departments of State, Justice, Defense, Treasury, Interior, Energy, Transportation, and Homeland Security as well as presidents of the Brookings Institute, the American Red Cross, and the American Medical Association and commercial industries and international entities.

"Joyce embodies IFAW's pioneering spirit - a fundamental component of our brand DNA. As the first woman partner in Booz Allen Hamilton Government Sector and the first woman senior partner worldwide, Joyce has challenged convention, achieved benchmark success across multiple sectors, and inspired those around her to meet only the highest of standards. We believe her appointment will aid IFAW in reaching new goals as we begin to forge the next 50 years of success," said Azzedine Downes, IFAW's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Doria adds, "I am proud to be a part of an organization that is pushing the animal welfare and conservation industry forward. With fresh thinking and bold action, our global team is engineering new ways to confront complicated issues, developing best practices and creating real-world solutions that make an immediate and lasting impact."

Alejandra Pollak, Robert Barber, and Daniel Lenyo join IFAW's current Board of Directors, including Mark Beaudouin, Barbara Birdsey, Catherine Lilly, Debobrata Mukherjee, Susan Wallace, Stanley Brogan, Graeme Cottam, and Brian Hutchinson.

Alejandra Pollak is a co-founder of The New Standard Institute, an apparel sustainability non-profit organization that aims to address the impacts of the apparel industry on both people and the planet through science and data in order to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, she regularly hosts fundraisers and salons for political candidates across the country designed to bridge the gap between political and creative classes in order to encourage mobility, organization and activism at the local level. Since 2014, Alejandra has continued to serve as a member of the prestigious National Arts Club.

Robert Cushman Barber, former United States Ambassador to Iceland, led the U.S. Embassy Reykjavik from January 2015 to January 2017 under an appointment by former President Obama. In April 2017, Ambassador Barber resumed his commercial law practice and is currently a partner at Prince Lobel Tye LLP, where he spearheads international business outreach. Previously, Barber was a partner for more than 30 years at the Boston firm Looney & Grossman LLP. Before entering private practice, Barber was an Assistant District Attorney for New York County. Barber currently serves as a director of the Abbot Academy Foundation at Phillips Academy and as a board member of the Council for a Livable World in Washington DC. Prior to his ambassadorial service, he was an officer and trustee of the Social Law Library in Boston, and the Phillips Brooks House Association in Cambridge. Barber continues to be active in alumni affairs for the Phillips Academy and Harvard College.

Daniel Lenyo, whose expertise is in planning, budget control and project management, was formerly on the Finance & Investments Committee of IFAW. He has been Vice President at Bright Horizons Family Solutions, an international provider of early education, emergency childcare, educational advisory services, and other work/life solutions to employers and the public, for 10 years. Dan began his career as an architect, and his 30-year construction management career includes institutional clients such as Boston Children's Hospital, the Museum of Fine Arts, State Street Bank, Dartmouth College and the New England Aquarium, and currently serves on the building and governance committees of Horizons for Homeless Children.

For nearly five decades, IFAW has gained recognition through its differentiated approach to animal welfare and conservation. This dual focus promotes healthy populations by sustaining habitats, while protecting individual animals at risk. With offices in 15 countries and projects in over 40, IFAW has leveraged its unique philosophy to rescue, rehabilitate, and release individual animals, safeguard endangered species populations, and preserve critical habitats.

See more at https://www.ifaw.org/united-states/about-ifaw/board.

About IFAW

Founded in 1969, the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) is a global non-profit organization that protects animals and the places they call home. With offices in 15 countries and projects in over 40, we rescue, rehabilitate and release animals into secure landscapes around the world. In collaboration with governments and local communities, our experienced campaigners, legal and political experts, and internationally acclaimed scientists pioneer lasting solutions to some of the most pressing animal welfare and wildlife conservation issues of our time.

