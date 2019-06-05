IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Suraqah Shabazz, from Chicago, Illinois, will compete in the 2019 NorCal Championship in Sacramento, California on Saturday, June 8 according to Mon Ethos Pro President, David Whitaker

Shabazz debuted as a professional in 2016 and continues with a passion for the sport in a campaign of competition, following up on his 1st place showing at both the 2017 and 2018 Mile High Pro Men's Physique with another strong showing again at the 2019 New York Pro Men's Physique. Shabazz, whose goal is to compete at the Olympia again later this year stated, "There are two kinds of people; those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there. Everyday I strive to work as hard as I can so my sons know that they have a living example of what it means when they say hard work pays off. No one will give you anything. Work hard. Dedicate yourself. Get it done. Repeat."