IFBB Pro Christopher Henderson signs with Mon Ethos Pro, according to President David Whitaker
May 04, 2019, 16:31 ET
BOSTON, May 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following his last competition at the 2019 IFBB Los Angeles Grand Prix, Chris Henderson has announced his signing with athlete management firm Mon Ethos Pro, according to President of Mon Ethos, David Whitaker. Los Angeles native, Henderson, 31, is currently preparing for his next bodybuilding competition in San Antonio, Texas this August, was extremely excited about the opportunity.
"Chris has a lot of talent, and he looks great the past two competitions that I've seen him at. I saw him at the Governor's Cup and again at the LA Grand Prix, and I could see how much a competitor he was, and that he had what it takes to make it big in this field," said Whitaker following a recent photoshoot outside Boston. "I am definitely looking forward to his next competition in San Antonio this summer."
Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.
Media & Agent Contact:
Mon Ethos Pro
Phone: 888-575-2664
Email: press@monethos.com
SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro
